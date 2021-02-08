New on Marvel Unlimited (February 2021): All the comics arriving this month

A new month, a new slate of comic books being added to the Netflix-style digital comics service Marvel Unlimited.

On the extremely new front, three new limited series are debuting on Marvel Unlimited. The U.S. Agent and Taskmaster solo series are debuting, in advance of each character's MCU debut in Falcon & The Winter Soldier and Black Widow, respectively. A flashback Spider-Man series delving more into his time with the Venom symbiote also debuts here: Symbiote Spider-Man: King in Black.

While those series are beginning on Marvel Unlimited, several other major ones are ending - and now available in totality. Those are Spider-Man Noir, Marvel Zombies: Resurrection, and Sword Master.

For X-Men fans, the summer/fall's 'X of Swords' event continues to roll out on Marvel Unlimited. Over half is already on the service, and nine more chapters are being added - X of Swords: Statis #1, X-Men #14, Marauders #14 and #15, Excalibur #14, Wolverine #7, Cable #6, Hellion #6, and X-Force #14. At this rate, the final five chapters will be added to Marvel Unlimited in March.

Outside the X of Swords event, the current B&W anthology Wolverine: Black, White & Blood debuts on Marvel Unlimited as well.

Marvel Unlimited's back-catalog surpassed 28,000 comics in 2021, and is available both on the web and on apps for iOS and select Android devices. The service costs $9.99 per month and is accessible with a web browser or via mobile apps for iOS and Android devices.

Week Of February 1

Amazing Spider-Man #51

Black Widow: Widow's Sting #1

Doctor Doom #8

Fantastic Four: Antithesis #3

Immortal Hulk #39

Shang-Chi #2

Spider-Man Noir #5

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #5

Strange Academy #4

X Of Swords: Stasis #1

Week Of February 8

Amazing Spider-Man #51.LR

Atlantis Attacks #4

Avengers #38

Black Widow #3

Captain Marvel #23

Deadpool #8

Guardians Of The Galaxy #8

Marauders #14

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #20

Star Wars #8

The Rise Of Ultraman #3

Thor #9

U.S.Agent #1

Web Of Venom: Empyre's End #1

Wolverine: Black, White & Blood #1

X-Men #14

Week Of February 15

Amazing Spider-Man #52

Amazing Spider-Man #52.LR

Champions #2

Excalibur #14 X Of Swords Tie-in!

Iron Man #3

Magnificent Ms. Marvel #16

Marauders #15

Marvel Zombies: Resurrection #4

Star Wars: Darth Vader #7

Strange Academy #5

Taskmaster #1

Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar #2

Wolverine #7

Week Of February 22

Amazing Spider-Man #53

Avengers: Marvels Snapshots #1

Cable #6

Captain America #25

Fantastic Four #26

Hellions #6

Immortal Hulk #40

Juggernaut #3

Marvel's Voices: Indigenous Voices #1

Spider-Woman #6

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #7

Sword Master #12

Symbiote Spider-man: King In Black #1

Venom #30

Widowmakers: Red Guardian And Yelena Belova #1

X-Force #14

