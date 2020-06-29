New on HBO Max (July 2020): All the movies and shows coming to the streaming service

There's a new streaming service in town and its name is HBO Max. Although Warner Bros. has only just started up their Netflix/Disney Plus rival, the effects are already being felt throughout the streaming world. The Sopranos, Deadwood, and The Wire have all been forced off of Amazon Prime as HBO Max steals them back, plus some major movies are now available for streaming.

This July, a bunch of new movies and shows are touching down on HBO Max, including some huge names from the Warner Bros. library. Superman: The Movie, Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill movies, The Exorcist, The Departed, and all three Blade movies are just some of the highlights coming on the first of the month.

New on HBO Max: July 1

Absolute Power

The Adventures of Pinocchio

The Amazing Panda Adventure

American Graffiti (HBO)

American History X

Angels in the Outfield

Angus

August Rush

The Bachelor

Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero

Batman and Harley Quinn

Batman vs. Two-Face

The Batman vs. Dracula

Batman: Assault on Arkham

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders

Batman: Under the Red Hood

Batman: Year One

Beautiful Creatures

Beerfest

The Big Year (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Bishop's Wife

Blade 2

Blade

Blade: Trinity

Blazing Saddles

Blood Work

Born to Be Wild

The Boy Who Could Fly

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (HBO)

Catch Me If You Can

Clara's Heart

The Conjuring

Cop Out

Creepshow

Death Becomes Her (HBO)

The Departed

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Doc Hollywood

Dolphin Tale

Dumb & Dumber

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Enemy of the State (HBO)

The English Patient (HBO)

The Enforcer

The Exorcist

Fantastic Four (Extended Version) (HBO)

Flags of Our Fathers (HBO)

Flushed Away (HBO)

Four Christmases

Fred Claus

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

Free Willy

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove

Freedom Fighters: The Ray

The Gauntlet

Get Smart

Good Girls Get High

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights

Green Lantern: First Flight

The Green Pastures

Grumpier Old Men

Grumpy Old Men

A Guy Named Joe

Heartbreak Ridge

The Horn Blows at Midnight

Horrible Bosses (Extended Version) (HBO)

In Secret (HBO)

In Time (HBO)

Inkheart

Innerspace (HBO)

Insomnia

J. Edgar

Jack Frost

Jane Eyre (HBO)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (HBO)

Jeepers Creepers (HBO)

JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time

John Q (HBO)

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Justice League vs. Teen Titans

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths

Justice League: Doom

Justice League: Gods and Monsters

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Justice League: The New Frontier

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

Justice League: War

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Kiss of the Dragon (HBO)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

The Last Emperor (HBO)

Last Knights (HBO)

The Last Samurai

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash

Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High

Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash

Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout

The Letter (HBO)

Life Is Beautiful (HBO)

Little Big League

Little Manhattan (HBO)

Little Nicky

The Longest Yard

Loser Leaves Town (HBO)

Love Don't Cost a Thing

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Magnolia (HBO)

Malibu's Most Wanted

Mars Attacks

Megamind

Message In A Bottle

Michael

Mickey Blue Eyes

Money Talks

Monkey Trouble

Mr. Nanny

Munich (HBO)

Music and Lyrics

Nancy Drew

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon's European Vacation

National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon

National Lampoon's Vacation

Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics (Documentary Premiere)

New Looney Tunes

Now and Then

Orphan

Osmosis Jones

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

The Polar Express

Pop Star

Power

The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone (HBO)

Rich and Famous

The Right Stuff

Rumor Has It

Saving Private Ryan

Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird

Showgirls (HBO)

Something to Talk About

Space Jam

Spies Like Us

Star Trek

Stay (HBO)

Sudden Impact

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman Returns

Superman: Brainiac Attacks

Superman: The Movie

Superman: Unbound

Sweet November

Take the Lead

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny

Tequila Sunrise

The Talented Mr. Ripley (HBO)

Thirteen Ghosts

Tightrope

Tom & Jerry: The Movie

The Towering Inferno (HBO)

Troy

True Crime

Twelve Monkeys (HBO)

Unforgiven

Vegas Vacation

Watchmen (movie)

What's Your Number? (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Women

Wyatt Earp

Yogi Bear (Movie)

Yours, Mine, and Ours

New on HBO Max: July 3

Los Futbolismos (Aka The Footballest)

New on HBO Max: July 4

Midway

New on HBO Max: July 7

Blue Exorcist, Seasons one and two

Your Lie in April, Season one

91 Days, Season one

New on HBO Max: July 9

Close Enough, Series premiere

Expecting Amy, Docuseries premiere

New on HBO Max: July 11

(Image credit: Universal)

Sesame Street, Season 50 Finale

Last Christmas (HBO)

New on HBO Max: July 13

Foodie Love, Series premiere

New on HBO Max: July 14

Inuyasha, Season One

Showbiz Kids, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

New on HBO Max: July 15

Smurfs, Season One

New on HBO Max: July 16

House of Ho, Series premiere

New on HBO Max: July 17

Abuelos (Aka Grandpas)

New on HBO Max: July 18

Harriet

New on HBO Max: July 21

Bungo Stray Dogs, Seasons One to Three

Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Season one

New on HBO Max: July 23

Tig N Seek, Series premiere

New on HBO Max: July 24

Room 104, Season four premiere

La Gallina Turuleca (Aka Turu, The

New on HBO Max: July 25

Motherless Brooklyn

New on HBO Max: July 28

Aldnoah.Zero, Season one

Mob Psycho, Season one

Stockton On My Mind, Documentary premiere (HBO)

New on HBO Max: July 30

The Dog House, UK Edition, Season one

Frayed, Series premiere

New on HBO Max: July 31

Los Lobos