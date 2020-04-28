New on Disney Plus (May 2020): Every movie and TV show coming to Disney Plus

Want to know what’s arriving on Disney Plus in May? You’re in the right place. Below, we’ve rounded up every single new TV show, movie, and documentary heading to the House of Mouse’s streaming service, including cartoon classics, and several momentous trips to a galaxy far, far away.
Yep, that’s right: Disney Plus in May is full to the brim with Star Wars. Not only is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker landing this month, but Star Wars Day will see the premiere of the behind-the-scenes documentary and the Clone Wars finale. That’s a whole lot to take in – and you won’t want to miss out.
Elsewhere, there are dozens of hours of documentaries to fill up the doubtless free time you’ve accrued recently, plus superhero cartoon action for the kids, game shows, and even a poke around Disney’s storied archives. What more could you want? For those in the UK, we’ve even bolded everything definitely coming to Disney Plus in May and will update as soon as we find out more.
New Disney Plus TV shows (May 2020)
- Be Our Chef (new episodes weekly) – May 1
- Car SOS seasons 1-7 – May 1
- Kirby Buckets seasons 1-3 – May 1
- How to Play Baseball – May 1
- Love & Vets – May 1
- Star Wars: Clock – May 1
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7, episode 11 – May 1
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (new episodes weekly) – May 4
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars series finale – May 4
- Fury Files – May 15
- Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair – May 22
- Heartland Docs, DVM season 1 – May 22
- Just Roll with It season 2 – May 22
- Marvel’s Future Adventures season 2 – May 22
- Mech-X4 season 1 and 2 – May 22
- The Big Fib – May 22
- Vampirina season 2 – May 22
- Doc McStuffins season 5 – May 29
- Gabby Duran & the Unsittables season 1 – May 29
- Mickey and the Seal – May 29
- The Evermoor Chronicles seasons 1-2 – May 29
- The Moon-Spinners – May 29
- Violetta – May 29
New Disney Plus movies (May 2020)
- Bride of Boogedy – May 1
- George of the Jungle – May 1
- Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey – May 1
- Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco – May 1
- Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides – May 1
- John Carter – May 2
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – May 4
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – May 15
- Fantastic Mr. Fox – May 22
- Hello, Dolly! – May 22
New Disney Plus documentaries (May 2020)
- Awesome Animals – May 1
- Birth of Europe – May 1
- Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin – May 1
- In Beaver Valley – May 1
- Lost Treasures of Egypt season 1 – May 1
- Nature’s Half Acre – May 1
- One Day At Disney (new episodes weekly) – May 1
- Prairie Dog Manor season 1 – May 1
- Disney Insider episode 5 – May 8
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer (new episodes weekly) – May 15