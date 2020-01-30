New on Disney Plus (February 2020): Every movie and TV show coming to Disney Plus

The lineup of everything new on Disney Plus in February 2020 has been revealed. Whether you’re a Pixar buff, Star Wars fanatic, or are looking to rummage around in the Disney vault for some deep cuts, there’s bound to be something worth watching.
The full list of new Disney Plus arrivals – shows, documentaries, and movies – is waiting for you below but, first, let’s pick out a few highlights.
Disney Plus is sure to be your favourite deputy this month. Toy Story 4 is a-coming to the House of Mouse’s streaming service. Not only is the epilogue to Woody, Buzz, and Bo-Peep’s stories a worthwhile adventure on its own, it’s also a peek into what Disney Plus can offer moving forward: some of its biggest movies less than 12 months after release.
Star Wars: The Clone Wars is also coming to a close, with season 7’s premiere launching later in February. You can watch the new trailer now – as well as a look at a pretty incredible crossover cameo.
Finally, for something a little different: I Captured the King of Leprechauns is on its way in February. Never heard of it? Me neither. That’s why Disney Plus is so great. This obscure Walt Disney Presents episode features none other than a pre-007 Sean Connery.
New Disney Plus TV shows (February 2020)
- Big Tuna seasons 1 & 2 – February 1
- Diary of a Future President (New episodes every Friday) – February 7
- Disney Family Sundays (New episodes every Friday) – February 7
- Marvel’s Hero Project (New episodes every Friday) – February 7
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (New episodes every Friday) – February 14
- Marvel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United – February 16
- Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri – February 20
- Marvel Rising: Playing With Fire – February 20
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7, episode 1 – February 21
- Star Wars: Resistance season 2 – February 25
- I Captured the King of Leprechauns – February 28
- Imagination Moves seasons 1-3 – February 28
- Marvel’s Future Avengers season 1 – February 28
- Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars – February 28
New Disney Plus movies (February 2020)
- Around the World in 80 Days – February 1
- Big Business – February 1
- The Sandlot – February 1
- Descendants 3 – February 2
- Toy Story 4 – February 5
- Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made – February 7
- Old Dogs – February 9
- My Dog, The Thief – February 14
- Splash – February 14
- Because of Winn-Dixie – February 14
New Disney Plus documentaries (February 2020)
- One Day at Disney (New episodes every Friday) – February 7