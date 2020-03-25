New on Disney Plus (April 2020): Every movie and TV show coming to Disney Plus

Looking for value for money on your Disney Plus subscription? April’s offering doesn’t disappoint, with dozens of documentaries, children’s shows, and plenty more of that Disney and Marvel magic all being served up. There are hundreds upon hundreds of hours for those of all ages to enjoy.

Among the highlights is a new wave of National Geographic documentaries, going everywhere from diving under the sea to monkeying around in the animal kingdom. Perfect for something to put on in the background if you’re working from home as well as, whisper it, keeping the kids quiet.

Alongside everything else new on Disney Plus in April are some of the final episodes of The Clone Wars. Season 7’s finale airs in May, but some characters’ journeys are sure to come to a close in the coming weeks – so make sure you tune in every Friday.

Those looking for Disney Plus UK additions may want to hold fire… for now. We’ll update this list as soon as we know more, but be sure to check out the Mandalorian release schedule for a look at when Mando’s latest adventures hit the streaming service.

New Disney Plus TV shows (April 2020)

A Tale of Two Critters – April 3

Be Our Chef (new episodes weekly) – April 3

Clone Wars season 7, episode 7 (new episodes weekly) – April 3

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (season finale) – April 3

Don’s Fountain of Youth – April 3

Donald’s Dog Laundry – April 3

Double Dribble – April 3

Dragon Around – April 3

Elmer Elephant – April 3

Fish Hooks seasons 1-3 – April 3

How to Play Football – April 3

In a Nutshell – April 3

Lambert, The Sheepish Lion – April 3

On Ice – April 3

Out of Scale – April 3

Penguins – April 3

Pluto’s Party – April 3

Sea Scouts – April 3

Shop Class – April 3 (new episodes weekly)

Sonny with a Chance seasons 1-3 – April 3

The Boy Who Talked to Badgers – April 3

The New Neighbor – April 3

The Small One – April 3

The Straight Story – April 3

A Celebration of the Music from Coco – April 10

Life Below Zero season 14 – April 10

Paradise Island season 1 – April 10

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals – April 10

Running Wild with Bear Grylls season 5 – April 10

Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets season 1 – April 10

PJ Masks season 3 – April 12

Brain Games season 8 – April 17

Let’s Stick Together – April 17

Mickey and the Roadster Races: Nutty Tales seasons 1-2 – April 17

Pluto’s Purchase – April 17

The Incredible Dr. Pol season 16 – April 17

Just Roll With It season 1 – April 19

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa season 1 – April 20

Fury Files – April 22

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure season 3 – April 22

America’s Funniest Home Videos – April 24

Man in Space – April 24

Mars and Beyond – April 24

The Olympic Elk – April 24

New Disney Plus movies (April 2020)

Doctor Doolittle – April 1

