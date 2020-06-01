New on comiXology Unlimited (June 2020): All the comics arriving this month

June's a big month for comiXology Unlimited - as they're adding more new comics than any previous month in recent memory. By their count, over 1,000 new comic books, collections, and graphic novels will be added to the flat-rate digital reading service on June 2.

On the Big Two front, there are notable additions including over a dozen issues from Jason Aaron's Avengers run, Neil Gaiman and Chris Bachalo's complete Death: The High Cost of Living, and much of Marvel's 2019 Age of X-Men event.

Outside DC and Marvel, there are copious amounts to choose from including Witzend, Planet of the Apes, and even the collected edition of Grant Morrison's Sebastian O and Mystery Play.

If you're a comiXology Unlimited subscriber (or you want to be), here's what you have to look forward to: