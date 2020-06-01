Popular

New on comiXology Unlimited (June 2020): All the comics arriving this month

By

Everything come to the flat-rate comics streaming service this month

(Image credit: DC/Marvel Comics)

June's a big month for comiXology Unlimited - as they're adding more new comics than any previous month in recent memory. By their count, over 1,000 new comic books, collections, and graphic novels will be added to the flat-rate digital reading service on June 2.

On the Big Two front, there are notable additions including over a dozen issues from Jason Aaron's Avengers run, Neil Gaiman and Chris Bachalo's complete Death: The High Cost of Living, and much of Marvel's 2019 Age of X-Men event.

Outside DC and Marvel, there are copious amounts to choose from including Witzend, Planet of the Apes, and even the collected edition of Grant Morrison's Sebastian O and Mystery Play.

If you're a comiXology Unlimited subscriber (or you want to be), here's what you have to look forward to: 

  • 100 Girls: The First Girl: The Complete 100 Girls
  • 100 Girls Vol. 1: First Girl
  • 100 Girls Vol. 2
  • 100 Girls #1-7
  • 10th Muse Vol. 1
  • 10th Muse Vol. 2
  • 10th Muse Vol. 3
  • 10th Muse Vol. 4
  • 10th Muse Vol. 5
  • 10th Muse Vol. 6
  • 10th Muse Vol. 7
  • 10th Muse Vol. 8: Godwar
  • 10th Muse Vol. 9: Clash of the Muses
  • 10th Muse Vol. 10: Crossovers 2
  • 10th Muse Volume 10: Crossovers 2 #1-3
  • 10th Muse Volume 5: Goddess of War
  • 10th Muse Volume 5: Goddess of War #1-4
  • 10th Muse Volume 6: The Return
  • 10th Muse Volume 6: The Return #1-3
  • 3 (three) #1-3
  • 3D Sweeties
  • 47 Decembers
  • 51 Delta #1-3
  • Abiding Perdition #1-6
  • A Cat Named Haiku #1-2
  • Adventure Time: Banana Guard Academy #1-6
  • Adventure Time: Candy Capers #1-6
  • Affliction #1-4
  • Affliction Vol. 1
  • Age Of X-Man: NextGen (2019) #1-5
  • Age Of X-Man: Prisoner X (2019) #1-5
  • Age Of X-Man: X-Tremists (2019) #1-5
  • Age Of X-Man Alpha (2019) #1
  • Age Of X-Man Omega (2019) #1
  • All Fall Down #1-6
  • Amazing Mary Jane (2019-) #1
  • American Jesus: The New Messiah #1
  • American Wasteland #1-3
  • Amnesia #1-4
  • Amour Vol. 1
  • Amour Vol. 2
  • An Arcana Cryptozoological Handbook
  • Ancient Oak
  • A Ninja Named Stan #1-4
  • Anubis
  • Anywhere #1-6
  • Arcana Studio Presents 2004 FCBD Ed
  • Arcana Studio Presents 2005 FCBD Ed
  • Arcana Studio Presents 2006 FCBD Ed
  • Arcana Studio Presents 2007 FCBD Ed
  • Arcana Studio Presents 2008 FCBD Ed
  • Arcana Studio Presents 2009 FCBD Ed
  • Arcana Studio Presents 2010 FCBD Ed
  • Arcana Studio Presents 2011 FCBD Ed: Pixies
  • Arcana Studio Presents 2011 FCBD Ed: Pixies
  • Arcana Studio Presents 2016 FCBD Ed: Howard Lovecraft and the Frozen Kingdom
  • Arcana Studio Presents 2018 FCBD Ed: Howard Lovecraft Big Book of Summer Fun
  • Arcana Studio Presents 2019 FCBD Ed: Go Fish
  • Arcana Team Up #1-4
  • ARK
  • Avengers (2018-) #2-8
  • Avengers (2018-) #10-#17
  • Avengers by Jason Aaron Vol. 1: The Final Host
  • Avengers by Jason Aaron Vol. 2: World Tour
  • Avengers by Jason Aaron Vol. 3: War Of The Vampires
  • Awakenings
  • Back to Mysterious Island
  • Baneberry Creek: Academy For Wayward Fairies Vol. 1
  • Baneberry Creek #1-4
  • Battlestar Galactica: Zarek #1-3
  • Becoming #1-3
  • Berrybrook Middle School Shorts #1
  • Best of witzend
  • Bill Paxton Presents: 7 Holes For Air
  • Bitter Root Red Summer Special #1
  • Blackbeard Legacy Vol. 1
  • Blackbeard Legacy Vol. 2
  • Black Jesus #1-4
  • Black Panther (2018-) #8-15
  • Black Panther Book 6: Intergalactic Empire Of Wakanda Part One
  • Black Panther Book 7: The Intergalactic Empire Of Wakanda Part Two
  • Blade of Kumori #1-5
  • Blam #1-2
  • Blood, Shells & Roses
  • Breakdown #1-6
  • Breather #1-3
  • Butcher Street
  • Camilla D'Errico's Burn
  • Candice Crow #1-5
  • Captain America by Ta-Nehisi Coates Vol. 1 Collection
  • Captain Pixel
  • Chambers #1-4
  • Champion
  • Champions of the Wild Weird West #1-5
  • Chaotic Soldiers
  • Cindy the Demon Hunter
  • Clay County
  • Coin Operated Boy
  • Conan The Barbarian (2019-) #1-6
  • Conan The Barbarian Vol. 1: The Life And Death Of Conan Book One
  • Continuum #1-4
  • Corrective Measures
  • Corrective Measures Vol. 1 #1-6
  • Corrective Measures Vol. 2 #1-6
  • Creepsville #1-4
  • Criss Cross: One Shot
  • Crozonia #1 (of 4)
  • Daddy's Little Girl
  • Dandelion
  • Darkham Vale Vol. 1
  • Dark Horrors Anthology
  • Dark Horrors Anthology Vol. 1
  • Dark Horrors Anthology Vol. 2
  • DC's Year of the Villain Special (2019-) #1
  • Dead Cell
  • Deadly Harvest #1-4
  • Dead Men: Decimation #1-3
  • Dead Men Tell No Tales #1-4
  • Dead Reckoning Vol. 1: Contagion #1-3
  • Death: The Deluxe Edition
  • Death: The High Cost of Living #1
  • Death: The High Cost of Living #2
  • Death: The High Cost of Living #3
  • Deathsport Games #4
  • Defex #1-6
  • Defex Vol. 1
  • Dementia 21 Vol. 1
  • Demonslayer
  • Devil's Island
  • Disney Masters Vol. 3: Walt Disney's Mickey Mouse: The Case of the Vanishing Bandit
  • Disney Masters Vol. 4: Walt Disney's Donald Duck: The Great Survival Test
  • Disney Masters Vol. 5: Walt Disney's Mickey Mouse: The Phantom Blot's Double Mystery
  • Disney Masters Vol. 6: Uncle Scrooge: King of the Golden River
  • Disney Masters Vol. 7: Mickey Mouse: The Pirates of Tabasco Bay
  • Disney Masters Vol. 8: Donald Duck: Duck Avenger Strikes Again!
  • Disney Masters Vol. 9: Mickey Mouse: The Ice Sword Saga
  • Dive
  • Divine Intervention
  • Dominatrix
  • Dragons vs. Dinosaurs
  • Dragons vs. Dinosaurs #1-4
  • Drawing Sexy Women
  • Dungeon Quest Book Three #1-14
  • El Arsenal: Unknown Enemy
  • El Arsenal #1-3
  • Every Waking Moment
  • Every Waking Moment #1-4
  • Ezra: Egyptian Exchange #1-4
  • Ezra: Evoked Emotions #1-3
  • Fafnir the Dragon #1-4
  • Fafnir the Dragon Vol. 2 #1-4
  • FCBD The Steam Engines of Oz
  • Flee #1-4
  • Frozen Wasteland #1-4
  • Fuzz and Pluck: Splitsville
  • Gahan Wilson: 50 Years of Playboy Cartoons
  • Garbage Day
  • Gauze #1-4
  • Gearhead #1-4
  • Gene Simmons House of Horrors #1-4
  • Gene Simmons Zipper
  • Goblins Vol. 1: Space Cadets
  • Goblins Vol. 2: Pirates!
  • Goblins Vol. 3: Fast Food
  • Go Fish
  • Gordon the Giraffe
  • Great Divide #1-6
  • Green Hornet #1-5
  • Green Hornet Vol. 1: Generations
  • Greyman
  • Grunts
  • Grunts: War Stories
  • Grunts #1
  • Grunts #2
  • Grunts #3
  • Hardcore: Reloaded #1
  • Harry Walton Henchman for Hire
  • HeadSmash
  • Herbert West
  • Hero House #1-4
  • Hexen Hammers
  • Hobo Mom
  • Howard Lovecraft & Undersea Kingdom #1-3
  • Howard Lovecraft and the Frozen Kingdom #1-3
  • Howard Lovecraft and the Kingdom of Madness #1-3
  • How to  Nancy: The Elements of Comics in Three Easy Panels
  • Human Resources
  • Hyper-Actives
  • Interagents
  • Interesting Drug
  • It Came From Beneath the Sea ... Again #1
  • Jack and the Zombie Box
  • Jimbo in Purgatory
  • John Henry #1-4
  • Judo Girl: Origins
  • Judo Girl Vol. 1 #1-8
  • Judo Girl Vol. 2: Silencer
  • Judo Girl Vol. 2 #1-4
  • Judo Girl Vol. 3 #1-5
  • Kade: Original Sun
  • Kade: Original Sun (Polish)
  • Kade: Original Sun #1-4
  • Kade: Prodigal Sun
  • Kade: Prodigal Sun (Polish)
  • Kade: Prodigal Sun #1-3
  • Kade: Red Sun
  • Kade: Red Sun (Polish)
  • Kade: Red Sun #1-4
  • Kade: Rising Sun
  • Kade: Rising Sun (Polish)
  • Kade: Rising Sun (Polish)
  • Kade: Rising Sun #1-4
  • Kade: Shiva's Sun
  • Kade: Shiva's Sun (Polish)
  • Kade: Shiva's Sun #0-2
  • Kade: Sun Of Perdition
  • Kade: Sun of Perdition (Polish)
  • Kade: Sun Of Perdition #1-4
  • Kade: Tribal Sun
  • Kade Mourning Sun
  • Kade Mourning Sun #1-4
  • Kagagi
  • Kagagi: The Raven
  • Kagagi #1-3
  • Khan: The Perfect Warrior
  • Killing Machine #1-4
  • Koni Konfidential #1-2
  • Koni Waves
  • Koni Waves: Perfect Wave
  • Koni Waves #1-9: The Perfect Wave
  • Kord & Harley
  • Kore #1-5
  • Kozmik #1-4
  • Langley High
  • Last Girl Standing
  • Last Ninja
  • League of Super Evil
  • Legacy
  • Legend of Isis
  • Legend of Isis Vol. 1: Set's Revenge
  • Legend of Isis Vol. 2: Return of the Scarab Queen
  • Legend of Isis Vol. 3: Dogs of War
  • Legend of Isis Vol. 4: Twilight of the Gods
  • Legend of Isis Vol. 5: Darkness Falls
  • Legend of Isis Vol. 6: Tony and Cleo
  • Legend of Isis Vol. 7: Nephthys' Revenge
  • Legend of Isis Vol. 8: First Flight of Horus
  • Leprechaun
  • Lethal Instinct
  • Lil Hellions
  • Loosely Based
  • Los Valiants Vol. 1
  • Markus Fang
  • Marlow #1-4
  • Mastema
  • Matriarch
  • Midnight To Daylight
  • Minions of Ka
  • Miracle
  • Misery Loves Comedy
  • Monologues for Calculating the Density of Black Holes
  • Mort Cinder
  • Mwumba
  • My Best Friend's A Booger
  • Mythical Creatures
  • Nancy Drew: The Palace of Wisdom
  • Nancy Drew #1-5
  • Neelakshi: The Quest for Amrit
  • Neelakshi: The Quest for Amrit Preview
  • Neil Gaiman's Neverwhere #1-9
  • New Adventures of Jesus
  • Nieves #1-4
  • Of Bitter Souls
  • Old School
  • Olive Peril
  • On The Stump #1
  • Opera Manga
  • Over the Garden Wall: Circus Friends
  • Over The Garden Wall: Distillatoria
  • Over the Garden Wall: Soulful Symphonies #1-3
  • Over The Garden Wall (2016-) Vol. 4
  • Over The Garden Wall (2016-) Vol. 5
  • Paparazzi
  • Paradox #1-3
  • Penance
  • Penguins
  • Philosopher Rex #1-6
  • Pistolfist
  • Pixies #1-4
  • Pizza Tree #1
  • Plan 9 From Outer Space Strikes Again!
  • Planet of the Apes: Before the Fall Omnibus
  • Planet of the Apes: The Simian Age
  • Planet of the Apes: The Time of Man
  • Planet of the Apes: Visionaries
  • Planet of the Apes: When Worlds Collide
  • Planet of the Apes Artist Tribute
  • Planet of the Apes Omnibus
  • Poe & Phillips
  • Pogo: The Complete Daily & Sunday Comic Strips Vol. 1: Through the Wild Blue Wonder
  • Power of the Valkyrie
  • Protector #1
  • Punch Drunk #1-3
  • Rain
  • Raise Kane
  • Ralph Filmore #1-4
  • Raygun
  • Ray Harryhausen's Flying Saucers vs. Earth Vol. 1
  • Ray Harryhausen Presents 20 Million Miles More
  • Redball 6 Vol. 1
  • Redfoot
  • Red Light
  • Redneck Kings
  • Ripped
  • Roger Corman Presents: The Deathsport Games
  • Romero's Requiem
  • Rovers
  • Sanctus Vol. 1: Kings or Pawns of Men
  • Scrooge and Santa #1-4
  • Sebastian O/Mystery Play by Grant Morrison
  • Sebastian O (1993) #1-3
  • Serial Victim
  • Shadowlaw #1-4
  • Shaft: A Complicated Man
  • Shaft: Digital Exclusive Edition #4-6
  • Sideshows #1-4
  • Simmons Comics Anthology Vol. 2
  • Simmons Comics Anthology Vol. 3
  • Smooth Criminals #1-7
  • Smooth Criminals Vol. 1
  • Snow Angel
  • Space, MN
  • Spider-Man: Life Story (2019) #1-6
  • Spirit Window
  • Spotlight
  • Spy School
  • Starfish
  • Starkweather
  • Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge (2019) #1-5
  • SteamPunk Originals Vol. 1
  • SteamPunk Originals Vol. 2
  • Sterling
  • Stranger Danger
  • Styx & Stone
  • Sublife Vol. 1
  • Sublife Vol. 2
  • Summer and Her Monkey: Charity
  • Summer and Her Monkey: Faith
  • Summer and Her Monkey: Fortitude
  • Summer and Her Monkey: Hope
  • Summer and Her Monkey: Justice
  • Summer and Her Monkey: Prudence
  • Summer and Her Monkey: Temperance
  • Summer and Monkey
  • Sunshine State
  • Supersonic
  • Swerve #1-6
  • Tartarus #1
  • The After Realm #1
  • The Alternate #3-5
  • The Art of ReBoot
  • The Assassin #1-2
  • The Bad Guy
  • The Black List #1-3
  • The Blighted Eye: Original Comic Art from the Glenn Bray Collection
  • The Book #1-4
  • The Clock #1
  • The Devil is Due in Dreary #1-4
  • The Domain
  • The Elixir
  • The Evil Tree #1-4
  • The Family
  • The Fix
  • The Fro: Origin
  • The Gloom
  • The Great Divide: Separation Is Survival Is Separation
  • The Green Hornet: Aftermath #1-4
  • The Gwaii #1-4
  • The Hope Virus #1-4
  • The Intrinsic #1
  • The Intrinsic Vol. 2: Singularity Zero
  • The Inventor #1-6
  • The Killers
  • The Last Contract #1-4
  • The Lone Ranger: Vindicated #1-4
  • The Lost Girl #1-4
  • The Netherworld
  • The Network
  • The Numbered
  • The Old Guard: Force Multiplied #1
  • The Praetorian
  • The Sanctuary
  • The Search for Smilin' Ed
  • The Shadow/Batman #1-6
  • The Steam Engines of Oz Vol. 1
  • The Steam Engines of Oz Vol. 2: The Geared Leviathan
  • The Surface
  • The Truman Virus
  • The Unemployment Adventures of Aqualung #1-4
  • The Unicorn and the Fox #1-3
  • The Wingman #1-3
  • Tony And Cleo #1-4
  • Trout
  • Trump's ABC
  • Turning Tiger
  • Twin Blades
  • Ultima Thula
  • Ultraduck #1-4
  • Unimaginable
  • Untouchable
  • Vampirella (2017) #1-5
  • Vampirella (2017) Vol. 1: Forbidden Fruit
  • Velvet Rope
  • Victoria's Secret Service: Nemesis Rising
  • War's Chosen
  • Warlock
  • Warstone
  • Why Do They Kill Me?
  • Wizard Beach #1-5
  • Wonderdog, Inc.
  • Woody and the Noble
  • Yin Yang
  • Zipper vs. Dominatrix Vol. 1
  • Zippy the Pinhead: Ding Dong Daddy From Dingburg
  • Zippy the Pinhead: Type Z Personality
  • Zippy the Pinhead: Walk a Mile in My Muu-Muu
  • Zombie Warriors
  • ZooDotCom