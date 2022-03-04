6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

Congratulations, you made it to the weekend! And what better way to celebrate than to kick back in front of the TV with a new movie or TV show?

If you want to get stuck into a new series, there's the action-packed thriller Pieces of Her on Netflix, or animated superhero spin-off The Boys Presents: Diabolical on Prime Video, while US viewers can try Taika Waititi's new pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death on HBO Max.

As for movies, Steven Spielberg's Oscar-nominated remake of West Side Story is now available to stream at no extra cost on Disney Plus, while the Amy Poehler-directed documentary Lucy and Desi, about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, is out now on Prime Video. Over in the US, you can catch the Sundance horror hit Fresh on Hulu, starring Sebastian Stan and Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones (and if you're in the UK, you can catch it on Disney Plus later this month – keep your eyes peeled). Happy streaming.

Pieces of Her – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Toni Collette stars in Pieces of Her, a new Netflix thriller series based on the book of the same name by Karin Slaughter. The show follows Andy (Bella Heathcote), a young woman caught in the middle of a mass shooting at a diner. If that wasn't life-altering enough, she also witnesses her mother (Collette) violently – and easily – eliminate the threat. Who is her mother really? And what other secrets is she hiding?

The Boys Presents: Diabolical – Amazon

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

The Boys Presents: Diabolical is an animated spin-off telling previous unseen stories from The Boys universe. The anthology series is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and features the voices of actors including Seth Rogen, Ben Schwarz, Awkwafina, Andy Samberg, and Kieran Culkin. Expect as much dark humor, gratuitous violence, and superhero satire as the original show and the comic books.

Lucy and Desi – Amazon

(Image credit: CBS)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Prime Video

If you watched Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos, starring Nicole and Javier Bardem as the titular couple, you might like Lucy and Desi, which takes a factual look at the pair. This documentary about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz is directed by Amy Poehler and follows the comedian's rise to fame, her relationship with Arnaz, and the cultural impact of their sitcom, I Love Lucy.

West Side Story – Disney Plus

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Disney Plus

If you missed Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story on the big screen, it's now on Disney Plus. Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort play Maria and Tony, the two star-crossed lovers living amid racial and economic tensions in '50s New York. The movie is nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director, and it won three Golden Globe awards too.

Fresh – Hulu

(Image credit: Hulu)

Available: US

Watch today: Hulu

Starring Sebastian Stan and Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones, Fresh follows a young woman's battle to survive her new boyfriend's "unusual appetites." The Big Short and Don't Look Up director Adam McKay was a producer on the project, which premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival to positive reviews. You can read Total Film's interview with Edgar-Jones in the latest issue , out now.

Our Flag Means Death – HBO Max

(Image credit: HBO)

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max

Set in the early 18th Century, Our Flag Means Death is (very) loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (played by Rhys Darby), a moderately wealthy landowner who suffers a midlife crisis and becomes captain of Revenge, a pirate ship. The show's ensemble cast also includes Taika Waititi as Blackbeard, as well as Kristian Nairn, Ewen Bremner, Rory Kinnear, Joel Fry, Fred Armisen, and Leslie Jones.