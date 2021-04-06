New Loki trailer is hiding a Skrull cameo in plain sight

Trust the God of Mischief to have a few tricks up his sleeve. The new Loki trailer not only clued us in on more of the upcoming Disney Plus series' story and setting – it also included a quick Skrull cameo.

The appearance actually comes within the first few seconds of the trailer. Immediately following the events of Avengers: Endgame (or, rather, the 2012 timeline where Loki escapes with the Tesseract), the Asgardian is brought in by the Time Variance Authority and escorted through to a circular room. Standing at one desk is, surprisingly, a Skrull – not in a shape-shifting disguise.

A SKRULL IN LOKI TRAILER?? PLEASE BE TALOS PLEASE BE TALOS PLEASE BE TALOS PLEASE BE TALOS pic.twitter.com/he3zyFpStaApril 5, 2021 See more

While the Skrull doesn’t say or do anything – yet – the appearance of the species will spark further questions for those who have the MCU-at-large in mind when it comes to the series. Not only did a Skrull feature one of the two WandaVision post-credits scenes, there is also a Secret Invasion series heading to Disney Plus.

The Secret Invasion show, based on a comic series that includes Skrulls taking over the identities of some of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, will star Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s Skrull, Talos. The Skrulls, it seems, are taking over.

That’s not the only secret potentially hiding in the Loki trailer. Some fans are convinced Black Widow makes a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance alongside the god-like entity Eternity.

Umm, are we getting our first look at Eternity here?!Also am I crazy to think that’s Black Widow Loki is sitting with. pic.twitter.com/JahRzIOaerApril 5, 2021 See more

Whether it’s Black Widow or, in all likelihood another figure such as Sophia Di Martino’s rumored Lady Loki, it’s clear that the show is going to revel in stitching together the wider world of Marvel stories. With timelines and trickery at play, Loki is going to be in his element when the show arrives on June 11.

