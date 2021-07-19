New Killers of the Flower Moon set photos show Leonardo DiCaprio in costume

Photos from the set of Martin Scorsese's next movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, reveal a new glimpse at Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in costume.

Based on the best-selling book of the same name, the movie is set in '20s Oklahoma and follows the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. In the new set photos, DiCaprio and De Niro are both kitted out in period costume and there's a '20s car in the scene, too. Filming is currently underway in Fairfax, Oklahoma.

DiCaprio is playing the nephew of a powerful local rancher played by De Niro, while Lily Gladstone plays his Osage wife. Jesse Plemons is playing Tom White, the FBI agent in charge of investigating the murders.

Killers of the Flower Moon is an Apple Original movie, joining the streamer's increased output with the likes of Ridley Scott's upcoming Napoleon Bonaparte biopic , Kitbag, starring Joaquin Phoenix. Previous movies released by Apple TV Plus include the Tom Hanks-led war drama Greyhound and Sofia Coppola's On the Rocks starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones.

This is Scorsese's first time in the director's chair since 2019's The Irishman for Netflix and shows a continued partnership between Scorsese and major streaming platforms. Academy Award-winning screenwriter Eric Roth, who has penned movies including Forrest Gump, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button , and A Star is Born , wrote the script.

DiCaprio can next be seen in Don't Look Up, a black comedy co-starring Jennfier Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, and Timothée Chalamet, which is coming to Netflix later this year. De Niro's next project is also a period piece – he's set to appear in David O. Russell's new movie, which also boasts an all-star ensemble cast including Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Rami Malek, and John David Washington. Both actors have worked with Scorsese before – DiCaprio on Gangs of New York and The Wolf of Wall Street , to name just two, while De Niro has starred in Raging Bull, Taxi Driver, Casino, and many more.