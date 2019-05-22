New Frostbite hair physics montage is one part technical wizardry, two parts nightmare fuel

With the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett right around the corner, developers around the world are preparing their software kits and in-house engines for a significant upgrade to processing power, rendering, and more.

DICE, the studio behind Battlefield 5 and Star Wars Battlefront 2, is one such developer, whose famous Frostbite engine is notorious for both its visual might and logistical rigidity, delivering show-stopping graphics while also being responsible for Anthem's technical deficiencies, as EA continues to standardise the engine's use across its entire family of first-party studios.

In any case, DICE has been recently showcasing some of the Frostbite engine's next-gen capabilities with a series of public video montages on YouTube, mainly focused around that all too common barometer for video game tech; hair physics. The longest/most interesting video can be watched below, so see for yourself whether the studio's efforts are as impressive as you'd expect.

Forgetting the fact that there's a strangely macabre quality to the footage (I would not want to run into that mannequin in a dark alley), those hair physics are certainly worth paying attention to, exhibiting the behaviour and quality of the kind of mane you'd see from a high-end shampoo commercial.

DICE's goal with the Frostbite engine, at least in this regard, is to create real-time hair physics that are near photorealistic, allowing for more cinematic rendering that looks closer to the experience of watching a movie than a video game cutscene. We'll have to wait until Battlefield 6 or Star Wars: Battlefront 3 until we find out whether the studio achieves that milestone, but - for now - this montage proves things are looking very promising indeed for the next generation of hardware.

