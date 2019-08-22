New Cyberpunk 2077 screenshots are here and I want that car

Wake up, Samurai. We've got a city to burn rubber in with these new Cyberpunk 2077 screenshots from Gamescom 2019. Developer CD Projekt Red followed up on the recent sets of screens showing off dialog and armed combat with six more images today. They're dedicated to hot rides and the urban sprawl that you'll be able to leave tire marks all over as soon as Cyberpunk 2077 arrives in March 2020.

It's always nice to see more of Night City, but the real star of these screenshots is the new car. It's a yellow and black beast of muscle and mud, and though it seems to come from the same manufacturer as the other car we've seen protagonist V driving, it has a very different look. That other car, the Quadra V-Tech, is a futuristic take on '80s sports cars, all low profiles and sharp angles. This motorboi looks very much like a futuristic counterpart to '70s muscle cars. If CD Projekt Red is showing it to us in such great detail, it's almost certainly one of the vehicles we can look forward to driving, along with that cool Akira-inspired motorcycle .

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: CD Projekt) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: CD Projekt) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: CD Projekt) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: CD Projekt) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: CD Projekt) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: CD Projekt)

My other favorite pick from the screenshots is the one of the dilapidated mall with several burning cars out front, because that's my entire conception of what life in Southern California is like in 2019. Seems it used to be called the Grand Imperial Mall, and its architecture and color scheme are so deliciously '80s that it must have been constructed during a wave of nostalgia for the decade. Either that or the mall really was built in the '80s and it's actually in good shape considering it's almost a hundred years old.

If CD Projekt Red sticks to its three-part plan, this will be the last round of new screenshots from Gamescom 2019. However, we'll get something even better next week. Hit that link up top to make sure you don't miss the live stream of Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay from PAX West.