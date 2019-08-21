Cyberpunk 2077 combat screenshots stare down a hall of cyber-goons

The second set of Cyberpunk 2077 screenshots from Gamescom 2019 give you two new looks at first-person combat, and a bonus look at some underground bot brawling. They followyesterday's screens that showed Cyberpunk 2077's intriguing dialogue system , and they prove that main character V will be at least as handy with a gun as they are with their silver (or is it chrome) tongue.

The first screenshot is another angle on a Cyberpunk 2077 boss fight that we've seen before. V is facing down Sasquatch, the biologically enhanced leader of the Animals gang. V has managed to make Sasquatch drop her huge hammer, which is a good sign, but it's a very not good sign that V is stuck reloading while Sasquatch charges straight for them. I'm not sure if those red bars on the screen are meant to represent anything or if they're just visual glitches from being damaged, on top of the usual "edges of the screen turn red" business.

The second screenshot shows V staring down a corridor filled with no less than seven hostiles (according to their red icons on the minimap). V's gun is kitted out to be positively tacti-cool with what appears to be a suppressor, a laser sight, a holographic sight, and a luminescent iron sight. The enemies look like they've been surprised, or else they just really suck at this whole "not standing there and getting shot" thing. I'm picking up some Resident Evil 2 Mr. X vibes from the one looming in the back.

The last image ties directly to one of the pictures we saw in yesterday's screenshots. From further away, we can see that there's a boxing ring set up in front of the escalators, and the guy with the shotgun either hasn't taken notice of V or just doesn't consider them a threat yet. If you're wondering whether you can fight the robot, the answer is yes! Robo-boxing is one of the Cyberpunk 2077 minigames .