All the new Batman comics, graphic novels, collections from DC

The list of new Batman comic books is growing every day, between the comic books, digital-first releases, original graphic novels, and collected editions.

For those that read the Dark Knight as each new issues come out, there are several major storylines currently underway. 'The Joker War' is currently running through DC's flagship Batman title (and several tie-in books); Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok's long-simmering mystery of multiple Jokers co-existing reaches a head with the current Batman: Three Jokers limited series; and the surprise sequel to the seminal '90s cartoon Batman: The Animated Series marches on in Batman: The Adventures Continue.

Meanwhile, on the horizon is several more intriguing storylines such as writer James Tom King and Clay Mann's Batman/Catwoman maxiseries, Tynion IV's plans for Batman after 'The Joker War,' Sean Gordon Murphy's third Batman: White Knight limited series, Marc Silvestri's Batman/Joker: Deadly Duo, John Ridley's untitled Batman series, and the third volume of Batman: Earth One by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok.

And that's not to mention the numerous collections coming out at almost a weekly clip, putting recent arcs all in one place and, in some cases, bringing back in print storylines that haven't been available for years.

For more on all of DC's offerings, check out its monthly schedule with the company's various monthly solicitations:

Here's a week-by-week rundown of upcoming Batman comics:

Tuesday, September 29

Tuesday, October 6

Batman #100 by writer James Tynion with artists Jorge Jimenez, Guillem March, Carlo Pagulayan, and Danny Miki

by writer James Tynion with artists Jorge Jimenez, Guillem March, Carlo Pagulayan, and Danny Miki Batman: The Adventures Continue #5 (of 7) by writers Paul Dini and Alan Burnett with artist Ty Templeton

(of 7) by writers Paul Dini and Alan Burnett with artist Ty Templeton DC Classics: The Batman Adventures #5 by writers Martin Pasko and Kelley Puckett with artists Brad Rader and Rick Burchett

by writers Martin Pasko and Kelley Puckett with artists Brad Rader and Rick Burchett Batman: Gotham by Gaslight Deluxe Edition HC by writers Brian Augustyn and Jeff Parker with artists Mike Mignola, P. Craig Russell, Eduardo Barreto, Greg Tocchini, And Evan 'Doc' Shaner. Collects Gotham by Gaslight, Batman: Master of the Future, Convergence: Shazam! #1-2, and Countdown Presents the Search for Ray Palmer: Gotham by Gaslight.

Tuesday, October 13

Detective Comics #1028 by writer Peter J. Tomasi and artist Nicola Scott

by writer Peter J. Tomasi and artist Nicola Scott Batman and the Outsiders #17 by writer Bryan Hill and artist Marcio Takara

Tuesday, October 20

Batman #101 by James Tynion IV and artist Guillem March

by James Tynion IV and artist Guillem March Batman Vol. 1: Their Dark Designs HC by writer James Tynion IV with artists Guillem March, Jorge Jimenez, Tony S. Daniel, and Carlo Pagulayan. Collects Batman #86-94.

Tuesday, October 27

Batman: Three Jokers #3 (of 3) by writer Geoff Johns and artist Jason Fabok

(of 3) by writer Geoff Johns and artist Jason Fabok Detective Comics #1029 by writer Peter J. Tomasi and artist Kenneth Rocafort

by writer Peter J. Tomasi and artist Kenneth Rocafort Batman/Superman #13 by writer Joshua Williamson and artist Max Raynor

by writer Joshua Williamson and artist Max Raynor Batman: 80 Years Of The Bat Family TP anthology. Collects Detective Comics #1000, Detective Comics #1000: The Deluxe Edition #1, Detective Comics: 80th Anniversary Giant #1, Robin 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1, Catwoman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1, and The Joker 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1.

Tuesday, November 3

Batman #102 by writer James Tynion IV with artists Carlo Pagulayan and Danny Miki

by writer James Tynion IV with artists Carlo Pagulayan and Danny Miki Batman: The Adventures Continue #6 (of 7) by writers Alan Burnett and Paul Dini with artists Ty Templeton and Mark Morales

(of 7) by writers Alan Burnett and Paul Dini with artists Ty Templeton and Mark Morales DC Classics: The Batman Adventures #6 by writer Kelley Puckett and artist Rick Burchett

by writer Kelley Puckett and artist Rick Burchett Batman/Superman Vol. 1: Who are the Secret Six? TP by writer Joshua Williamson and artist David Marquez. Collects Batman/Superman #1-6.

Tuesday, November 10

Detective Comics #1030 by writer Peter J. Tomasi and artist Bilquis Evely

by writer Peter J. Tomasi and artist Bilquis Evely The Batman's Grave #12 (of 12) by writer Warren Ellis and artist Bryan Hitch

(of 12) by writer Warren Ellis and artist Bryan Hitch Batman: Three Jokers HC by writer Geoff Johns and artist Jason Fabok. Collects Batman: Three Jokers #1-3.

Tuesday, November 17

Batman #103 by writer James Tynion IV with artists Carlo Pagulayan and Danny Miki

by writer James Tynion IV with artists Carlo Pagulayan and Danny Miki Batman by Tom King and Lee Weeks Deluxe Edition HC. Collects Batman #51-53 and #67, Batman Annual #2, and Batman/Elmer Fudd Special #1.

Tuesday, November 24

Detective Comics #1031 by writer Peter J. Tomasi and artist Bilquis Evely

by writer Peter J. Tomasi and artist Bilquis Evely Batman/Superman #14 by writer Joshua Williamson and artist Max Raynor

by writer Joshua Williamson and artist Max Raynor Batman: Detective Comics #1027 Deluxe Edition HC anthology. Collects Detective Comics #1027 and many of its variant covers.

Tuesday, December 1

Batman/Catwoman #1 (of 12) by writer Tom King and artist Clay Mann

(of 12) by writer Tom King and artist Clay Mann Batman #104 by writer James Tynion IV with artists Carlo Pagulayan and Danny Miki

by writer James Tynion IV with artists Carlo Pagulayan and Danny Miki Batman: The Adventures Continue #7 (of 7) by writers Alan Burnett and Paul Dini with artist Ty Templeton

(of 7) by writers Alan Burnett and Paul Dini with artist Ty Templeton DC Classics: The Batman Adventures #7 by writer Kelly Puckett with artists Mike Parobeck and Rick Burchett

Tuesday, December 8

Batman Black and White #1 (of 6) anthology

(of 6) anthology Detective Comics #1032 by writer Peter J. Tomasi with artists Brad Walker and Andrew Hennessy

Tuesday, December 15

Batman #105 by James Tynion IV with artists Carlo Pagulayan and Danny Miki

by James Tynion IV with artists Carlo Pagulayan and Danny Miki Batman: City Of Bane: Complete Collection TP by writer Tom King with artists Mikel Janín, Tony S. Daniel, Clay Mann, John Romita Jr., Jorge Fornés, and Mitch Gerads. Collects Batman #75-85.

Tuesday, December 22

Batman/Superman #15 by writer Joshua Williamson and artists Andrei Bressan

by writer Joshua Williamson and artists Andrei Bressan Detective Comics #1033 by writer Peter J. Tomasi with artists Brad Walker and Andrew Hennessy

by writer Peter J. Tomasi with artists Brad Walker and Andrew Hennessy Batman: The Rise And Fall Of The Batmen Omnibus HC anthology. Collects Detective Comics #934-981 and pages from issue #1000, Detective Comics Annual #1, Batman #7-8, and Nightwing #5-6.

Batman: The Rise And Fall Of The Batmen Omnibus HC anthology. Collects Detective Comics #934-981 and pages from issue #1000, Detective Comics Annual #1, Batman #7-8, and Nightwing #5-6.

Batman: Whatever Happened to the Caped Crusader 2020 Deluxe HC by witer Neil Gaiman with artists Andy Kubert and Scott Williams. Collects Batman #686, Detective Comics #853, and stories from Secret Origins #36, Secret Origins Special #1, and Batman Black and White #2.

Tuesday, December 29

Batman Annual #5 by writer James Tynion IV and artist James Stokoe

by writer James Tynion IV and artist James Stokoe Batman: Detective Comics Vol. 4: Cold Vengeance TP by writer Peter J. Tomasi with artists Doug Mahnke, Fernando Blanco, and others. Collects Detective Comics #1012-1017

Tuesday, January 5

Batman: The Caped Crusader Vol. 5 TP anthology. Collects Batman #466-473 and Detective Comics #639-640.

Tuesday, January 12

Batman: The Chalice TP by writer Chuck Dixon and artist John Van Fleet. Collects the original graphic novel Batman: The Chalice and Batman: The Ankh #1 and 2.

Tuesday, January 19

Batman: The Dark Knight Detective Vol. 4 TP anthology. Collects Detective Comics #601-611 and Detective Comics Annual #2.

Tuesday, February 9

Batman: The Joker War HC by writer James Tynion IV and artist Jorge Jimenez. Collects Batman #95-100.

Tuesday, February 16

