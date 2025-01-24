DC reveals its full slate of April 2025 comics and covers featuring Batman, Superman, the Justice League, and more

As we reported earlier in the week, DC is planning a whole summer of Superman, with a raft of new comics featuring the Man of Steel headed our way. The event kicks off this April with an exciting new one-shot and the jam-packed The World anthology joining the regular Action Comics and Superman titles.

But Kal-El isn't the only DC character being celebrated this month. Batman and the Justice League (including, yes, Superman) will be facing a fearsome new threat as the first three parts of the 'We Are Yesterday' crossover land in stores. The Question: All Along the Watchtower reaches its epic conclusion, and the New Gods are about to come face-to-face with Earth's own protectors. Meanwhile, over in the Absolute Universe, Green Lantern is the latest hero to get a solo title, this time from the stellar team of writer Al Ewing and artist Jahnoy Lindsay.

Another packed month, then! Whatever you're excited for in April, happy reading.

Upcoming DC April 2025 Comics: Spotlight

SUMMER OF SUPERMAN SPECIAL #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by Dan Slott, Joshua Williamson, and Mark Waid

Art and cover by Jorge Jiménez

Variant covers by Alexander Lozano, John Giang, Mahmud Asrar, and Chrissie Zullo-Uminga

1:25 ratio variant cover by Dan Jurgens

Foil variant cover by Jorge Jiménez

$5.99 US | 48 pages | ON SALE 4/30/25

The Man of Steel and his universe of friends, family, allies, and rogues is in for some big changes, and it all starts in the Summer of Superman Special! Brought to you by Superman series architects Joshua Williamson (Superman), Mark Waid (Batman/Superman: World’s Finest), and (making his grand entrance to the world of tomorrow) Dan Slott, this special oversize issue will set the stage for all the major events exploding throughout the Superman titles! When John Henry Irons and Lana Lang take their vows, everyone turns up for the big day—but trouble is brewing on the horizon, as threats from the past, present, and future kick off major new conflicts for the Superman Family. Brought to stunning life by the incomparable art of Jorge Jiménez (Batman, Super Sons), the Summer of Superman Special is the ground floor to the most exciting action imaginable in 2025!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #38

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by MARK WAID

Art by CLAYTON HENRY

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by GAVIN GUIDRY and ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

1:25 variant cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

April Fools' variant cover by BRANDT & STEIN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/16/25

“We Are Yesterday” part one of six. The sinister psychic powers of the devious Gorilla Grodd have the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight in their sights, but all is not as it seems to be! There’s something strange going on here...some monkey business that the World’s Finest can’t quite put a finger on. It’s almost as if this Gorilla Grodd has...knowledge of the future?

SUPERMAN: THE WORLD

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

Written by DAN JURGENS, JORGE JIMENÉZ, SATOSHI MIYAGAWA, STEPAN KOPRIVA, DR. EJOB GAIUS, JEFFERSON COSTA SYLVIAN, and more Art by LEE WEEKS, JORGE JIMENÉZ, KAI KITAGO, MICHAL SUCHÁNEK, JEFFERSON COSTA, MARCIAL, and more

Cover by LEE WEEKS

$24.99 US | 184 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"| Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-487-0

ON SALE 6/24/25

The hero who inspired a generation, Superman, has always strived to protect not just Metropolis but the entire world.

The Man of Tomorrow usually soars through the skies in Metropolis, but no matter where in the world a cry for help comes, Superman will always be there to save the day.

Witness what makes Superman a global phenomenon as 15 countries tell tales that highlight what makes the Man of Steel the greatest superhero of all! Written by teams of top international talent, including Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks (U.S. storyline)!

THE QUESTION: ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER #6

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by ALEX SEGURA

Art and cover by CIAN TORMEY

Variant covers by JORGE FORNÉS, DENYS COWAN, and A.L. KAPLAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/16/25

With the Watchtower collapsing around her, the Question—and an unexpected ally—must rally her team to take on the mastermind behind the downfall of the Justice League Unlimited’s home base! Can Renee not only survive but also maintain her new place in the DC Universe? Find out in the epic conclusion to The Question: All Along the Watchtower!

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by AL EWING

Art and cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

Variant covers by JULIET NNEKA and ESAD RIBIC

1:25 variant cover by MARTIN SIMMOND

1:50 variant cover by HELENA MASELLIS

Foil logo cover

Connecting variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 (Foil)

ON SALE 4/2/25

Without the Corps…without the ring…without the willpower, what’s left is the Absolute Green Lantern!

DC April 2025 Comic Books

SUPERMAN #25

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Dan Mora, Eddy Barrows, and Eber Ferreira

Cover by Dan Mora

Variant covers by Rafael Grassetti, Guillem March, Jeff Dekal, and Brad Walker

1:25 variant cover by Dave Johnson

1:50 variant cover by Laura Braga

1:100 variant cover by Fico Ossio

April Fools' variant cover by Dan Hipp

Foil variant cover by Dan Mora

Blank sketch cover

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock) | ON SALE 4/23/25

Superman and Superwoman are still reeling from their epic battles against Doomsday and Time Trapper, but a bigger problem just appeared…Lex is back! Lex’s memory was erased during the House of Brainiac arc, but now Superman’s greatest enemy has returned with a twist, and he’s ready for a fight to control Supercorp and Metropolis. Is this the end of Supercorp?!

Prepare for a shocking oversize issue that celebrates the last two years of Superman, connects to the Summer of Superman, and sets up a brand-new storyline!

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #6

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by JASON AARON

Art by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by DERRICK CHEW and PUPPETEER LEE

1:25 variant cover by ROD REIS

1:50 variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/2/25

Something strange happened in the American heartland several years ago. Something that brought fear and darkness to a small Kansas town…and forever changed the lives of one kindly couple. Welcome to Smallville.

SUPERMAN #233 FACSIMILE EDITION

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by DENNIS O’NEIL and E. NELSON BRIDWELL

Art by CURT SWAN and MURPHY ANDERSON

Cover by NEAL ADAMS

Super Powers variant cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 36 pages

ON SALE 4/9/25

Both Superman and Clark Kent must adjust to big changes in the status quo as the lurking threat of Kryptonite is eliminated from the Man of Steel’s life—seemingly forever—and the mild-mannered Kansas newspaperman becomes WGBS-TV’s newest on-air reporter!

ACTION COMICS #1085

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by GAVIN GUIDRY

Cover by BRAD WALKER

Variant covers by DAVIDE PARATORE and CULLY HAMNER

1:25 variant cover by DANNY EARLS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/9/25

“Superman Superstars” concludes with an unforgettable two-part story written by Poison Ivy’s G. Willow Wilson and drawn by fan-favorite artist Gavin Guidry (Superman '78).

Knowing he needs a break from the expectations and pressures of Metropolis, Lois sends Clark to the arctic to investigate a new technology that promises to halt global warming. But when Clark arrives, he discovers that the scientific outpost has been plagued by a villain hoping to melt humanity’s hopes for survival. Sounds like a job for Superman!

SUPERMAN: THE LAST DAYS OF LEX LUTHOR #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by BRYAN HITCH

Variant covers by CHRIS SAMNEE and DECLAN SHALVEY$6.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | 3 of 3

ON SALE 4/23/25

Lex is on death’s door as a new threat emerges to finally take down the Man of Steel. Will Superman be able to face down this danger and save Lex, or will this be the world’s greatest hero’s biggest failure? Don’t miss this pulse-pounding conclusion!

BATMAN #159

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art and cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Variant covers by ANDY KUBERT, GABRIELE DELL’OTTO, and JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

Foil variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

April Fools' variant cover by JOE QUINONES

1:25 variant cover by MICHAEL CHO

1:50 variant cover by SIMONE BIANCHI

1:100 variant cover by JIM LEE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil)

ON SALE 4/23/25

After the shocking events of the last issue, Batman must make the hardest decision of his life!

Guest-starring Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood!

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #7

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art by MARCOS MARTÍN

Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant cover by MICO SUAYAN

Variant cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

1:25 variant cover by AMY REEDER

1:50 variant cover by CHARLIE ADLARD

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/9/25

It’s about to get icy cold in Gotham City…as we reveal the connections between a young, up-and-coming scientist named Victor Fries, his history with the Ark M experiment, and what it all has to do with the mysterious Joker. A bombastic two-parter with a guest artist, the one and only super-star Marcos Martín, starts here!

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #7

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and cover by MATTIA DE IULIS and DUSTIN NGUYEN

Cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant covers by JESSICA FONG and REIKO MURAKAMI

1:25 variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

1:50 variant cover by JESSICA FONG

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/23/25

Diana has escaped The Underworld once before; can she do it again? It’s a moment Diana and Circe have always known would come, but when the time actually arrives…the price may be higher than one of them is willing to pay! Plus, part two of “Li’l Diana,” with art by the legendary Dustin Nguyen!

ABSOLUTE FLASH #2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by NICK ROBLES

Variant covers by JORGE CORONA, CHRISTIAN WARD, and CLAYTON CRAIN

1:25 variant cover by ANDREW MacLEAN

1:50 variant cover by JORGE CORONA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/16/25

Wally West is on the run from his dad and the rest of Fort Fox, and while his new-found abilities are terrifying him, he needs to find a way to use them to make his escape. But how will he handle the elite group his father sent to bring him back?

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #2

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art and cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Variant covers by CRYSTAL KUNG, CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/23/25

The other-dimensional alien consciousness calling itself the Martian continues its invasion—and transformation—of John Jones’ mind! The by-the-book FBI agent has been drafted into a cosmic war that will make him question the nature of reality and test his belief in good, evil, and free will!

The weirdest hero of the Absolute Universe gets even weirder in this mind-bending, soul-baring issue #2!

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #6

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by MARK WAID

Art by TRAVIS MOORE

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by LEE BERMEJO, NATHAN SZERDY, and FELIPE MASSAFERA

1:25 variant cover by DAN JURGENS

1:50 variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/23/25

“We Are Yesterday” part two of six. The horrific hidden identity of the Inferno cult has been revealed, and the Legion of Doom is here to take no prisoners! But some-thing is...off about these ferocious foes of the Justice League. They fight without wisdom, without experience—but with a secret edge?! Buckle up for the biggest clash in Justice League history as Lex Luthor, the Joker, Cheetah, Grodd, and all the vile villains of the original Legion of Doom arrive to terrorize tomorrow!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD’S FINEST 2025 ANNUAL

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by MARK WAID, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL and MORGAN HAMPTON Art by DAN McDAID and CLAYTON HENRY

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by CLAYTON HENRY and SALVADOR LARROCA

1:25 variant cover by LAURA BRAGA

$5.99 US | 48 pages

ON SALE 4/30/25

“We Are Yesterday” part three of six. The secret origin of the single most unholy union in DCU history is at last revealed! The Legion of Doom has set in motion a scheme to lay waste to not only the World's Finest Team—but to the present-day Justice League Unlimited! How is this possible? All will be revealed in this special World’s Finest Annual by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, and Dan McDaid! Plus: Meet John Stewart, the newest ring-slinger of sector 2814, in this definitive World’s Finest telling of John Stewart’s Lantern origins!

JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE ATOM PROJECT #4

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by RYAN PARROTT and JOHN RIDLEY

Art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

Variant covers by MARK SPEARS and KEVIN WADA

1:25 variant cover by DON AGUILLO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/2/25

Captain Atom and Major Force slug it out in an apocalyptic battle royale that will leave an entire town leveled! As these two titans of terrifying power pummel each other into oblivion, the wicked Inferno organization is watching closely, hedging its bets as to who will be left standing and who will be left prone to attack. Plus, Ray Palmer and Ryan Choi’s clash over the ethical transfer of power leaves the Justice League’s foremost science team in direct conflict with the U.S. government!

CHALLENGERS OF THE UNKNOWN #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Art and cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

Variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/16/25

How are the Challengers of the Unknown connected to Darkseid’s death, and is there a way back from Omega? Does the most frightening unknown the Challengers have ever faced lie within? As the rift between the Challengers and the Justice League grows and becomes untenable, it’s up to Rocky Davis and Wonder Woman to try to get to the heart of the matter…or die trying! But an old foe will rear its head once more—this time aboard the Watchtower, all in an effort to use the Challengers as a means to a nefarious end. Doors close, and alliances tilt, even while other gateways open...

AQUAMAN #4

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, MARCIO TAKARA, and TYLER KIRKHAM 1:25 variant cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/9/25

Aquaman heads upstream to uncover the mystery around the infection of the blue...so why does that spark an unholy alliance with a mermaid assassin? And what on earth (or otherwise) does that have to do with sky pirates and prophe-cies?! Revelations run wild as our hero looks for a way home before he’s seduced by the great blue beyond!

WONDER WOMAN #20