Batman, Superman, and the rest of the Justice League take on "the most dangerous super-villains in the DC Universe" in a major new crossover

Last year saw DC split its superhero comics into two distinct settings as part of its DC All In initiative. On one side is the newly-formed Absolute Universe, home to very different versions of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. On the other is the core DC universe, which continues on with the same continuity as before, albeit now set in a universe that is missing Darkseid. While much of the recent attention has understandably been on the flashy new Absolute books, there are still some very big things afoot in the regular reality – including a new crossover that will pick up and run with the events of last October's DC All In Special.

Titled 'We Are Yesterday,' the six-part story is primarily led by Mark Waid, working with a host of other star writers and artists. We have the full details of the first three parts, all of which publish in April, below. The release dates of the final three parts remain, for now, unclear – though you have to imagine they will follow in May. Here's what we know...

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #38

Image 1 of 5 Dan Mora's main cover for Batman/Superman: World's Finest #38 (Image credit: DC) Elizabeth Torque's variant cover for Batman/Superman: World's Finest #38 (Image credit: DC) Gavin Guidry's variant cover for Batman/Superman: World's Finest #38 (Image credit: DC) Adrian Gutierrez's variant cover for Batman/Superman: World's Finest #38 (Image credit: DC) Brandt and Stein's variant cover for Batman/Superman: World's Finest #38 (Image credit: DC)

The first part of the story, by Waid and Dan Mora, sees Gorilla Grodd take the spotlight. Batman and Superman confront their long-time enemy, "but this time there’s something different, as if Grodd has knowledge of the future. And it remains to be seen what any of this has to do with the death of Darkseid!" The issue is published on April 16 and features the first of three connecting main covers by Dan Mora, plus variants by Gavin Guidry, Adrián Gutiérrez, Elizabeth Torque, and an April Fools’ Day variant by Brandt and Stein.

Justice League Unlimited #6

Image 1 of 1 Dan Mora's main cover for Justice League: Unlimited #6 (Image credit: DC)

The story's second chapter takes place within the pages of Justice League Unlimited #6, which is set to reveal the identity of the mysterious Inferno Cult – and connect to some of DC's biggest bads, including Lex Luthor, the Joker, Cheetah, and more. The issue, by Waid and Travis Moore, is said to stage "one of the biggest throwdowns of DC All In." It's in stores on April 23 and features another part of Dan Mora's connecting cover, with variants by Lee Bermejo, Nathan Szerdy, Dan Jurgens, Felipe Massafera, and Moore also available.

Batman/Superman: World's Finest 2025 Annual

Image 1 of 4 Dan Mora's main cover for Batman/Superman: World's Finest 2025 Annual (Image credit: DC) Laura Braga's variant cover for Batman/Superman: World's Finest 2025 Annual (Image credit: DC) Clayton Henry's variant cover for Batman/Superman: World's Finest 2025 Annual (Image credit: DC) Salvador Larrocca's variant cover for Batman/Superman: World's Finest 2025 Annual (Image credit: DC)

The story wraps up in the Batman/Superman: World’s Finest 2025 Annual, published on April 30. This special issue is written by Waid, Christopher Cantwell, and Morgan Hampton, and illustrated by Dan McDaid and Clayton Henry. "The secret origin of the Legion of Doom is finally revealed, and DC's worst super-villains have set in motion a scheme to lay waste to Batman, Superman, and the Justice League Unlimited," reads DC's synopsis. The issue is also a big one for Green Lantern John Stewart, who makes his World’s Finest debut here. The comic is available in Mora's third connecting cover, along with variants by Clayton Henry, Salvador Larroca, and Laura Braga.

