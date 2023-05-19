Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, and all of DC's August 2023 comics revealed

DC is ready for the end of summer with the release of the publisher's full August 2023 solicitations. And August is heating up with the continuation of DC's Knight Terrors line wide event, which takes over nearly every single title DC has with a separate side story in which the heroes and villains of the DC Universe are trapped in nightmare worlds to confront their own worst fears.

With such an all-encompassing story taking hold, almost all the regular titles DC publishes for Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, and the rest of its big name superheroes are all temporarily on hold, replaced by Knight Terrors tie-in limited series that are in their second and third issues in August.

That said, there are still a few non-Knight Terrors stories happening in August. For one thing, there's Action Comics Presents: Doomsday Special #1, which features Supergirl and the Martian Manhunter taking on the monster that killed Superman , the eponymous Doomsday, as he returns to help set up the next big Superman event.

Then there's the continuation of Steelworks, the new ongoing title dedicated to Superman's ally John Henry Irons, which is written by Star Trek actor Michael Dorn, who voiced Steel on Superman: The Animated Series - and who recently gave Newsarama some more insight into the title .

And then there's one last big summer splash on deck with G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Special, a tongue-in-cheek one-shot that collects many of DC's swimsuit covers over the last several years along with some new summer fun-focused stories to boot.

Read on for some of the biggest highlights from DC's August 2023 solicitations followed by everything else that DC is coming out with. If you're looking for more, you can also check out all of Marvel and DC's recent listings here on our solicitations tab.

Upcoming DC Comics August 2023: Spotlight

Editor's Note Editor's Note Will Salmon Comics Editor Knight Terrors continues to dominate DC's August solicitations, and I'm excited to see where this thing goes as it reaches the start of its grand finale with Knight Terrors: Night's End #1. I'm also pleased to see The Joker miniseries get another witty cover and the tease that it contains "the most disturbing reveal of the year," is a sure-fire way to have me eagerly looking out for that issue.

Speaking of horror, I didn't read James Tynion IV's The Nice House on the Lake on its release a couple of years back, so the collected edition is high on my list this month. I'm digging Álvaro Martínez Bueno's cover for the book, and the premise - a group of old friends get together for the holiday of a lifetime, find themselves in a lot of trouble - is right up my street.

At the other end of the spectrum, I really enjoyed the brash goofiness of Peacemaker Tries Hard! #1 earlier this month and it's gonna be interesting to see where Kyle Starks and Steve Pugh take the series over the next few issues.

Finally, a big shout out to DC for the inspired cover to G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Comics should be fun and the whole premise of that release gave everyone at Newsarama a big grin. Good stuff - but what are you most looking forward to reading?

ACTION COMICS PRESENTS: DOOMSDAY SPECIAL #1

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art by EDDY BARROWS

Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Variant covers by LUCIO PARRILLO and PUPPETEER LEE

1:25 variant cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

1:50 variant cover by JON BOGDANOVE

$5.99 US | 48 pages | one-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/29/23

It is a creature beyond reason—and the only force in the universe strong enough to kill Superman. It’s Doomsday, the living embodiment of death, destruction, and evolution! In the wake of Dark Crisis and Lazarus Planet, King Doomsday now sits on a throne of skulls across a river of blood, holding court over the demons that swarm in the depths of Hell…and he may have just found a way back to the land of the living. It’s now up to Supergirl and Martian Manhunter to drive the beast back and see that he never again returns to our earthly plane—even if they must die to do it! Plus: the return of Bloodwynd, the debut of the Doomhounds, and a clue to the next big Superman event!

G’NORT’S ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT EDITION #1

Written by STEVE ORLANDO and others

Art by PAUL PELLETIER, NICOLA SCOTT, MIKEL JANíN, JEFF DÉKAL, DANIEL SAMPERE, GLEB MELNIKOV, DERRICK CHEW, STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU, EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, JOËLLE JONES, MEGAN HUANG, TERRY DODSON, BABS TARR, PETE WOODS, JOE QUINONES, HÉLÈNE LENOBLE, OTTO SCHMIDT, MICHAEL ALLRED, SWEENEY BOO, DAVID TALASKI, JENNY FRISON, and others!

Cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

Variant cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

Variant cover by ADAM HUGHES

1:25 variant cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

$5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/29/23

You may know G’nort as the bumbling Green Lantern who protects Space Sector 68. Then again, you may not know G’nort at all. Whatever the case, get ready to see him in his newest role as host and proprietor of this very special swimsuit edition comic! Join our favorite fuzzball as he showcases some of our best swimsuit covers and our most swim-tacular stories! From the Flash in a Speed Force Speedo to Batman in a bat(hing) suit, this very special one-shot is summer fun from (bikini) top to (bikini) bottom.

Also collecting some of the steamiest swimsuit covers from DC’s best talent, all in one place for the very first time!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD’S FINEST #18

Written by MARK WAID

Art by TRAVIS MOORE

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by DARICK ROBERTSON and DIEGO RODRIGUEZ

1:25 variant cover by ARIEL COLÓN

1:50 variant cover by MEGAN HETRICK

Blue Beetle movie variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/15/23

Think you know how Superman and Batman met and became friends? Think again! Read the untold tale of how their worlds first collided—and the stunning, secret loss that nearly destroyed their partnership before it even began!

STEELWORKS #3

Written by MICHAEL DORN

Art by SAMI BASRI

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

1:25 variant cover by JERRY GAYLORD

Blue Beetle movie variant cover by JOE QUINONES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/1/23

AT THE MERCY OF THE SILVER MIST!

Natasha Irons may have solved the mystery of the strange intruder at Steelworks Tower…but will she live to tell the tale? The Silver Mist’s plan to sabotage Steel’s technology takes a twisted new turn, and murder is in the air! Meanwhile, John Henry’s bold vision for Metropolis has driven a wedge between him and the Super-Family, all on the eve of Metropolis’s biggest celebration: Centennial Day.

SUPERMAN 2023 ANNUAL

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by MAHMUD ASRAR, MAX RAYNOR, JACK HERBERT, and CAITLIN YARSKY

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Variant covers by JOCK and CHRIS SAMNEE

1:25 variant cover by EDWIN GALMON

1:50 variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

Lois Lane is now editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet, but at heart she’ll always be an investigative reporter. And lately Metropolis has had a whole new set of secrets she must uncover. Even if it means investigating her own husband…Superman!

Featuring Livewire, Parasite, and Mercy, this special issue is your next big puzzle piece leading to a massive Superman crossover in 2024!

Don’t miss out!

DC August 2023 Comic Books

KNIGHT TERRORS #3

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, STEFANO NESI, and CASPAR WIJNGAARD

Cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

Variant covers by FRANCESCO MATTINA and GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

1:25 variant cover by CHRISTIAN DUCE

1:50 variant cover by GARY CHOO

1:100 variant cover by IVAN REIS

Darkest Hour variant cover by IVAN REIS ($5.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

Welcome back, ghouls and ghosts! Deadman here—Boston Brand, again! My horror adventure continues as the Sleepless Knights attack us. But now I have a new problem: Batman’s son Damian is furious and keeps trying to fight me! My only safe haven is…the House of Horror.

KNIGHT TERRORS #4

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, STEFANO NESI, and CASPAR WIJNGAARD

Cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

Variant covers by CASPAR WIJNGAARD and GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

1:25 variant cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

1:50 variant cover by MICO SUAYAN

1:100 variant cover by IVAN REIS

Darkest Hour variant cover by IVAN REIS ($5.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/22/23

Insomnia searches the nightmares of all the heroes for his precious Nightmare Stone and keeps on coming up empty-clawed! Wesley Dodds, Batman, and I must return to the haunted Arkham Tower to confront Insomnia, but…now I know why Insomnia hates the heroes. And I gotta be honest: I’m having a hard time not relating. Maybe Insomnia is owed his revenge.

KNIGHT TERRORS: NIGHT’S END #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by HOWARD PORTER

Variant covers by SIMONE DI MEO and MICO SUAYAN

1:25 variant cover by DAN MORA

1:50 variant cover by KENDRICK LIM

1:100 variant cover by MICO SUAYAN

1:250 variant cover by HOWARD PORTER

Darkest Hour variant cover by HOWARD PORTER ($7.99 US)

$5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/29/23

KNIGHT TERRORS FINALE! SPECIAL OVERSIZE ISSUE!

Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, along with the DCU’s other heroes, have escaped the Nightmare Realm only to find the Nightmare League has followed them home! The entire world has become engulfed in horror, and the last person standing to take down Insomnia is Deadman. But does he want to?

And don’t miss the exciting ending that continues the Dawn of DC mystery and introduces Dr. Hate! Wait…who is Dr. Hate?

Knight Terrors’ thrills and chills are brought to the DC Universe by DC architect and superstar writer Joshua Williamson with horrific art by comics legend Howard Porter!

KNIGHT TERRORS: BATMAN #2

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Backup by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and TREVOR HAIRSINE

Variant covers by FRANCESCO MATTINA and FELIPE MASSAFERA

1:25 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

1:50 variant cover by EJIKURE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/1/23

Bruce is trapped inside the Nightmare Realm, haunted by the dark shadows that he’s created. To escape, he must regain control of his body. But that means going deeper into his own mind than he’s ever gone before. Can Batman make himself scarier than he’s ever been to survive?

Also, what nightmares have Arsenal and Black Canary confronted in the Nightmare Realm?

KNIGHT TERRORS: DETECTIVE COMICS #2

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

Variant covers by BERNARD CHANG and KYLE HOTZ

1:25 variant cover by MARCO SANTUCCI

1:50 variant cover by KYLE HOTZ

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/22/23

After seeing diamonds violently pour out of a woman’s mouth and the metal of his old Batman robo-suit soldered onto someone’s flesh to wear around Gotham…Jim Gordon slowly realizes that “the good people of Gotham” being represented by monstrous ideations of power, wealth, and knowledge…aren’t very good people at all. Jim’s investigation leads him to a mysterious clock, and he goes to Oracle for help to trace who or what is causing this nightmare…but whether he is able to wake up from it at all will be up to more than just himself.

KNIGHT TERRORS: NIGHTWING #2

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art and cover by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Variant covers by FRANCESCO MATTINA and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

1:25 variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

1:50 variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/15/23

Nightwing’s worst nightmare is to wake up one day realizing he murdered someone he loves and doesn’t even remember how or why he did it…and that’s exactly the Knightmareverse in which Insomnia has placed him while memories of who Nightwing killed and how he did it start flashing back vividly in his head. To make matters worse, he’ll have to work with his cellmates, Two-Face and Scarecrow, to get out of this one alive…

KNIGHT TERRORS: POISON IVY #2

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by ATAGUN ILHAN

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant covers by LEIRIX and JAMIE McKELVIE

1:25 variant cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

1:50 variant cover by JESSICA DALVA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/1/23

Pamela Isley and Harleen Quinzel are so absolutely, utterly in love that everything and everyone around them is just aces. Their neighbors are so happy it hurts. Why, even the sun is smiling! But when a few rotten eggs sneak into Ivy’s perfect little cul-de-sac, things start to go foul. Can the verdant villainess escape the clutches of her own spoiling dream house before it eats her and Janet-from-HR alive?!

KNIGHT TERRORS: CATWOMAN #2

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art and cover by LEILA LEIZ

Variant covers by TULA LOTAY and CORIN HOWELL

1:25 variant cover by DANI

1:50 variant cover by CORIN HOWELL

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/15/23

Catwoman is stuck in a nightmare in which her sister, Maggie, parades around Gotham as its savior, Sister Zero. After rescuing Bruce from The Joker, Catwoman calls him Batman…to which he asks her how she knew that name, since he had only called himself that in his head. What year is it in this Gotham, why does The Joker have snakes for limbs, and can Sister Zero and Catwoman pray themselves out of this nightmare?

KNIGHT TERRORS: HARLEY QUINN #2

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art and cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Backup by LEAH WILLIAMS and BEN TEMPLESMITH

Variant covers by JENNY FRISON and TULA LOTAY

1:25 variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:50 variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/22/23

What unseen horrors lurk beyond the borders of the known and the klown? A whispered secret from the elbow of a garden gnome, a parking-lot pass that was lost under the antediluvian car seat from hell, and a nihilistic grease trap that does taxes incorrectly—all of these things and more…are not in this comic. It’s Harls again! Part two of this story is just as weird and wacked-out to the max as the last one. This time we’ll reveal the one true secret origin of Harley Quinn, and I’ll go toe-to-toe-to-toe with one of Superman’s greatest foes!

Plus, my best pals Leah Williams and Ben Templesmith are turning the clocks backward and forward in the conclusion of their chrono-detective cosmic mystery dream story.

KNIGHT TERRORS: THE JOKER #2

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEFANO RAFFAELE

Variant covers by CHRISTIAN WARD and RYAN BROWN

1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

1:50 variant cover by STEFANO RAFFAELE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/1/23

The Joker’s nightmares have been terrifying and horrific…but what does the Clown Prince of Crime have locked away that might be the most disturbing reveal of the year?!

KNIGHT TERRORS: ROBIN #2

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA

Cover by IVAN REIS

Variant covers by JAMES STOKOE and LIAM SHARP

1:25 variant cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

1:50 variant cover by JORGE CORONA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

The undynamic duo of Tim Drake and Jason Todd are on death’s door. Lost in their own personal hells with their worst nightmares around every corner and nowhere to run, the two Robins must put aside their differences and find the strength to overcome their fears and fight back.

KNIGHT TERRORS: SUPERMAN #2

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by TOM REILLY

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant covers by JON BOGDANOVE and JOHN GIANG

1:25 variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

1:50 variant cover by PETE WOODS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/15/23

In the terrifying Nightmare Realm, Superman and Supergirl search for answers and the rest of their family, but Superman is pulled into a haunted part of Metropolis’s past, where he learns more about Marilyn Moonlight! In

the waking world, an unlikely DC superhero family works to save the world from the Sleepless Knights.

KNIGHT TERRORS: ACTION COMICS #2

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS and PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV and MICO SUAYAN

Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by MIRKO COLAK and TYLER KIRKHAM

1:25 variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

1:50 variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG

$4.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/22/23

Reality bites! With her perfect nightmare world slowly showing its cracks, Power Girl searches for answers, hoping to find a villain to punch and a way out. Little does she know a threat from her past is here to control her future. Plus, in the Nightmare Realm, a hideously transformed Cyborg Superman is consuming the Super-Family one by one! Who will be the “final El”? And can the powerless Super-Twins find a way to fight back before Cyborg Superman claims them all?!

KNIGHT TERRORS: THE FLASH #2

Written by ALEK PAKNADEL

Art by DANIEL BAYLISS

Cover by WERTHER DELL’EDERA

Variant covers by TAURIN CLARKE and DANIEL BAYLISS

1:25 variant cover by KYLE HOTZ and MIKE SPICER

1:50 variant cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

As Barry Allen plunges deeper into the Nightmare Realm, he’s confronted with his biggest fears and experiences some of the most shocking events that took place before his return! Barry continues to run free of the terror, but something’s gaining on him…

KNIGHT TERRORS: WONDER WOMAN #2

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL and STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

Art by JUAN FERREYRA and MEGHAN HETRICK

Cover by JAE LEE

Variant covers by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA and JEFF DÉKAL

1:25 variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

1:50 variant cover by JOHN McCREA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/15/23

No way out! The Justice League Dark find themselves trapped in a labyrinth of horror as Wonder Woman grapples with her deepest fears and insecurities. Will the warrior of truth fall to the lies of the Nightmare Realm? Plus, Nubia takes on the lost souls of Tartarus to prove her worthiness as queen of the Amazons!

KNIGHT TERRORS: TITANS #2

Written by ANDREW CONSTANT

Art by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant covers by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO and CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by JAVI FERNANDEZ

1:50 variant cover by JORGE CORONA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/22/23

As the nightmare rages on and the monstrous versions of the team roam the halls of Titans Tower, a young girl finds herself trapped inside the building. How did she get there, and what heroes can possibly save her as the Titans face their worst fears?

KNIGHT TERRORS: SHAZAM! #2

Written by MARK WAID

Art by ROGER CRUZ

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by BEN OLIVER and CRYSTAL KUNG

1:25 variant cover by ROGER CRUZ

1:50 variant cover by EVAN “DOC” SHANER

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

Trapped in the Nightmare Realm, Mary Marvel thinks she’s discovered her greatest fear—but she is wrong. She won’t emerge from her dreamscape the way she entered it…at least not if the Nightmare Captain has anything to say about it!

KNIGHT TERRORS: GREEN LANTERN #2

Written by JEREMY ADAMS and ALEX SEGURA

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA, JULIO FERREIRA, and MARIO “FOX” FOCCILLO

Cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

Variant covers by MIKE DEODATO JR. and RAFAEL SARMENTO

1:25 variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

1:50 variant cover by MARIO “FOX” FOCCILLO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

As Hal Jordan is swallowed by the nightmare wave, Earth’s Green Lantern shows this new malevolent threat what a man with the willpower to overcome fear can do. Meanwhile, as Sinestro grapples with the terrifying new dreamscape he’s trapped in, we take a psychological roller coaster ride through his darkest fears—and most painful regrets.

KNIGHT TERRORS: BLACK ADAM #2

Written by JEREMY HAUN

Art and cover by JEREMY HAUN

Variant covers by CHRISTIAN WARD and DARICK ROBERTSON

1:25 variant cover by GARY CHOO

1:50 variant cover by JEREMY HAUN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/1/23

A powerless Black Adam has undertaken a perilous and dangerous journey in the Nightmare Realm with a mysterious feline guide. But a terrifying monster stalks him from the shadows and prepares a trap for the warlord!

KNIGHT TERRORS: ANGEL BREAKER #2

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by ACKY BRIGHT

Cover by MATTEO LOLLI

Variant covers by IVAN TAO and STEPHEN SEGOVIA

1:25 variant cover by CHUMA HILL

1:50 variant cover by MATTEO LOLLI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/22/23

Angel Breaker and Raptor are trapped in a Kobra Cult lab while the world sleeps. No one is coming to their rescue. Unable to trust even each other, they must now somehow protect teenagers from the horrific Nanny Gillo—a legendary slasher pulled directly from Angel Breaker’s deepest, darkest fears.

KNIGHT TERRORS: ZATANNA #2

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art and cover by DAVID BALDEON

Variant covers by FELIPE MASSAFERA and RILEY ROSSMO

1:25 variant cover by DAN MORA

1:50 variant cover by CHUMA HILL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

Insomnia’s Sleepless Queen has transformed Robotman into one of her knights, and now the hunt is on for Zatanna to join them! If the Sleepless Knights succeed in making her one of their own, the Earth will never wake

from its unending nightmare.

Powerful magic comes with a powerful price, so Zatanna must decide whether she’s willing to pay it to save the world. Which means things aren’t looking good for Robotman!

KNIGHT TERRORS: PUNCHLINE #2

Written by DANNY LORE

Art by LUCAS MEYER

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant covers by DUSTIN NGUYEN and EJIKURE

1:25 variant cover by LUCAS MEYER

1:50 variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/15/23

It’s Punchline versus a nightmare Batgirl for the control of the hearts and minds of Gotham! Can Punchline overcome her deepest fears and anxieties to defeat this bat-cowled beast?!

KNIGHT TERRORS: RAVAGER #2

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by DEXTER SOY

Cover by JEFF SPOKES

Variant covers by JAMES STOKOE and TONY SHASTEEN

1:25 variant cover by NATALI SANDERS

1:50 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/1/23

With danger hot on her heels and nowhere left to turn, Ravager finds herself trapped in the treacherous Nightmare Realm facing the Murder Man and his merciless Slaughter Squadron. With their sights set on unleashing a reign of terror on our world, they need Ravager’s help to break through the barriers separating them from our reality.

Can Ravager summon the strength to save us all from certain doom? Or will she fall victim to the Murder Man’s diabolical plans? The clock is ticking, and the fate of humanity hangs in the balance.

THE PENGUIN #1

Written by TOM KING

Art by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Cover by SCORPIO STEELE and STEFANO GAUDIANO

Variant cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

Variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

1:25 variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:50 variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/22/23

REVENGE IS FOR THE BIRDS.

After retiring to Metropolis following his “death,” Oswald Cobblepot finds himself forced back into the unpredictable and violent Gotham City underworld as a pawn of the United States intelligence community! Gotham’s criminal element has been evolving since he was last in the city, with his bastard twin children ruling the Iceberg Lounge. And what of the man he framed for his death—Batman? Is the Penguin walking into a death sentence?

From award-winning and bestselling writer Tom King (Batman, The Human Target) and artist Rafael de Latorre (Daredevil) comes a bloody, hard-boiled tale of redemption and revenge!

THE PENGUIN #0

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by BELÉN ORTEGA

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 8/15/23

Following the Penguin’s death in the landmark Batman #125, the mysterious Executor has enlisted Catwoman to carry out the departed’s last wishes and track down his next of kin. But when the Penguin’s heirs start getting murdered, Catwoman will have to find the killer and discover what truly became of Oswald Cobblepot. Collects the Batman #125-127 backup stories by the red-hot creative team of Chip Zdarsky and Belén Ortega!

HAWKGIRL #2

Written by JADZIA AXELROD

Art and cover by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by DAVID TALASKI

Blue Beetle movie variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/15/23

Hawkgirl’s made a new enemy, but also a new friend. Is Metropolis’s A-Town neighborhood big enough for the both of them? And will Galaxy discover the connection between Hawkgirl’s Nth metal wings and Vulpecula’s plans before it’s too late?

UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL #5

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art and cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

Variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

1:25 variant cover by ALAN QUAH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/22/23

The World’s Strangest Superheroes versus Anytown, USA!

Just as everyone feared, the Doom Patrol have lost control and are now attacking the idyllic small town of New Poplar, Illinois. As these unstoppable monsters rampage, a new superhero must rise to stop them…enter Metawoman! But who is she, and what is her terrible secret? Only one person has the answers: the team’s former chief, Dr. Niles Caulder!

WORLD’S FINEST: TEEN TITANS #2

Written by MARK WAID

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant covers by EVAN “DOC” SHANER and PAOLO RIVERA

1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

1:50 variant cover by MEGAN HUANG

Blue Beetle movie variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

Welcome to Metropolis, Wonder Girl! Hoping to reconnect with her human roots, Donna Troy leaves Themyscira for the City of Tomorrow. There she meets Mal Duncan, a young man with the makings of a true hero. And just in time, too—the Titans will need all the help they can get as they investigate a cry for help that leads them to a haunted house that is not what it seems!

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: JON KENT #6

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by ARIEL COLÓN and LAURA BRAGA

1:25 variant cover by ZU ORZU

1:50 foil variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Blue Beetle movie variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/1/23

It’s Batman versus Superman. Super Son versus Super Son.

Injustice Superman is ruling with a fist of steel. Can Jon Kent free an entire world? And what could he lose if he tries?

SUPERBOY: THE MAN OF TOMORROW #5

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art and cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

Variant cover by ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

1:25 variant cover by SCOTT KOLINS

Blue Beetle movie variant cover by CARLO BARBERI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/15/23

Conner’s been left for dead on a planet far out in the cosmos. With his teleportation band broken, he has no way of getting in touch with Kelex or telling the Green Lantern Corps what Travv’s master plan is. He’ll need to find a way off this world if he’s going to stop Travv, but even if he does, can he really make a difference in this cold, harsh universe?

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #4

Written by DENNIS CULVER, ED BRISSON, ROB WILLIAMS, and MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art by OTTO SCHMIDT, JEFF SPOKES, STEFANO LANDINI, and BELÉN ORTEGA

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant covers by KAEL NGU and OTTO SCHMIDT

1:25 variant cover by JAY ANACLETO

Blue Beetle movie variant cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 8/22/23

While investigating a string of bloody gangland murders, Batman comes face-to-face with the newest member of his rogues gallery—the brutal Mr. Baseball! Dennis Culver and Otto Schmidt tell a gripping, violent tale of the Dark Knight!

In a Knight Terrors tie-in, Stormwatch members Flint, Phantom-One, Core, and are trapped in a nightmarish world where their deepest fears lurk around every corner...and their fear is just the beginning, because a new enemy has emerged—the Tempest!

The return of Emilia Harcourt by Rob Williams and Stefano Landini! And this issue’s Batman Black & White tale by Meghan Fitzmartin and Belén Ortega tells a powerful and brutal story about family, life and death!

TALES OF THE TITANS #2

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by ELEANORA CARLINI

Cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

1:50 variant cover by DANI

Blue Beetle movie variant cover by MAX DUNBAR

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/15/23

She’s been called the daughter of Trigon and the herald of the apocalypse, but Raven has never let these things define who she is. Ready to step into this new era of the Titans, she plans to leave her past behind. But history has a habit of repeating itself, and when Raven comes to the aid of a woman in over her head with the Church of Blood, she’ll have to face a terrible reminder of her mother’s tragic past…and an evil closer to her than you may think!

SPIRIT WORLD #4

Written by ALYSSA WONG 王秀莲

Art and cover by HAINING 海凝

Variant cover by BERNARD CHANG 張伯納

1:25 variant cover by MARCIO TAKARA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

Cass Cain, Batgirl, has died before, and it seems the spirits of the Spirit World met her when she passed through before being revived by the Lazarus Pit…but then how come she doesn’t remember being there? Then, as Constantine’s memories start to fade after being in the Spirit World for too long, he begins to turn on Xanthe, who needs to find a way back to the land of living or Constantine will be a permanent resident of the land of the dead…either way, time’s running out!

THE VIGIL #4

Written by RAM V

Art by LALIT KUMAR SHARMA

Cover by SUMIT KUMAR

Variant cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

1:25 variant cover by ANAND RK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/15/23

/…/

/Who are the Vigil?/

/Dodge file loading…

Dodge is the speedster metahuman in the secret organization called the Vigil. Her alias is likely to be a woman who goes by the name Dinah Kom. All files connected to this name have been erased. The only information left that was pieced together by Checkmate is that Dodge has a condition that places an extraordinary amount of fast-twitch muscle fiber in her body. Her suit allows her to control the fibers to move at the speed of thought. The multiversal and space-time repercussions of this are to be discussed in the next transmission.

Stay tuned for more./

/…/

/you are being watched./

CITY BOY #4

Written by GREG PAK

Art and cover by MINKYU JUNG 정민규

Variant cover by INHYUK LEE 이인혁

1:25 variant cover by MIKE CHOI 최현민

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/22/23

Nightwing isn’t sure whether City Boy is the sort of person who will use his superpowers for good, but he knows he needs City Boy’s help to track down a criminal in Blüdhaven, so he might just take that chance. Meanwhile, something is causing City Boy’s powers to burst out of control, and he is able to accidentally see events that took place in certain parts of the city dating back hundreds of years…all before he passes out.

CATWOMAN: UNCOVERED

Written by JESSICA CHEN

Art by JENNY FRISON, SOZOMAIKA, TULA LOTAY, JEFF DÉKAL, JOSHUA “SWAY” SWABY, JOËLLE JONES, and more!

Cover by JAMIE McKELVIE

Variant covers by FRANK CHO and OLIVIER COIPEL

Special foil variant cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU ($7.99 US)

1:25 variant cover by BABS TARR

1:50 variant cover by JEFF DÉKAL

$5.99 US | 40 pages | One-shot | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 8/29/23

The cover art on Catwoman’s celebrated series has been quite the cat’s meow since it began on Catwoman #1, and we’re here to show you everyone’s favorite cat burglar’s best-of-the-best cover art over the years.

POISON IVY: UNCOVERED

Written by JESSICA BERBEY

Art by JENNY FRISON, JOSHUA MIDDLETON, WARREN LAOW, FRANK CHO, SOZOMAIKA, and others

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

Variant cover by DAN MORA

Special foil variant cover by LEIRIX ($7.99 US)

1:25 variant cover by EJIKURE

1:50 variant cover by MORA

$5.99 US | 40 pages | One-shot | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 7/25/23

This gallery of Poison Ivy’s greatest variant covers celebrates the first year of the verdant villainess’s acclaimed, GLAAD Award-winning ongoing series.

BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-GOTHIC #2

Written by COLLIN KELLY and JACKSON LANZING

Art and cover by MAX DUNBAR

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/22/23

In every city of light, there’s a place of near-total darkness where creatures of the night linger in the sewers beneath. Surrounded by bones of the hunted, this is the Beyond. Terry McGinnis comes face-to-face with Killer

Croc, but what happens when all Croc sees is his next meal? He’s hungry, and angry, and Batman’s looking delicious. In a battle of epic proportions, Batman must enlist the help of Kyle the Catboi and his magic abilities, but

will this be enough to get him out alive?

HARLEY QUINN: BLACK + WHITE + REDDER #2

Written by KELLY THOMPSON, BRANDT & STEIN, and RYAN PARROTT

Art by ANNIE WU, BRANDT & STEIN, and LUANA VECCHIO

Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant cover by JOËLLE JONES

1:25 variant cover by ANNIE WU

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 8/15/23

In this issue, Kelly Thompson makes her DC debut, collaborating with superstar Annie Wu on a tale of Harley’s attempts to escape her own origin story—with some begrudging magical help from Zatanna! Fan favorites Ro Stein & Ted Brandt throw Harley and her Legion of Doominals into the high-stakes Gotham Pet Show to go paw-to-paw with the beloved League of Super-Pets! And ROGUE SUN writer Ryan Parrott joins with Russ Manning Award-Winner Luana Vecchio to serve up a story of Jim Gordon and Harley sharing a diner booth, but what brought these two here is more complicated than you'd think!

THE RIDDLER: YEAR ONE #6

Written by PAUL DANO

Art by STEVAN SUBIC

Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Variant cover by STEVAN SUBIC

Variant cover by JOCK

1:25 variant cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 8/22/23

The time has come. Edward Nashton’s long, painful psychological journey and downward spiral have finally brought him to the point where he is ready to take direct action against the corrupt of Gotham. Embittered and abandoned and believing the world is aligned against him, he’s reached the time to lash out. His extensive research and clandestine operations have left him with a deeper knowledge of the city’s web of criminality than anyone in Gotham. And now he knows exactly which targets to strike and when.

As Edward finally dons the mask of the Riddler, the series ends right before the start of his first murderous attack, shown in the opening scene of Matt Reeves’s film The Batman. Actor Paul Dano brought this character to life onscreen, and now he completes Edward’s arc with this groundbreaking prequel. Together with renowned European artist Stevan Subic, Dano has crafted a disturbing and emotional tale, filling out the backstory of one of the most unique and terrifying villains faced by any version of the Dark Knight.

BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: GENERATION JOKER #4

Story by SEAN MURPHY

Written by KATANA COLLINS and CLAY McCORMACK

Art by MIRKA ANDOLFO

Cover by SEAN MURPHY

Variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

1:25 variant cover by WALTER SIMONSON

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 8/15/23

Revenge is a dish best served cold! With the FBI hot on their tail and nowhere to go, Bryce and Jackie return to where it all began…Arkham Asylum. There, with the help of a reformed Victor Fries, they hope to save their fading father. Will science prevail or will Mr. Freeze take the opportunity to end The Joker’s reign in Gotham for good?

THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY – THE GLASS HOUSE #4

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by LISANDRO ESTHERREN

Cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

Variant cover by MATTEO SCALERA

1:25 variant cover by CATHY KWAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

The immortal witch Thessaly has interjected herself into the brewing storm between heaven and hell, the waking

world and dreams—and there are powerful forces who demand she pay in blood for her meddling. Thessaly, however, only has eyes for the mystery of Flynn and the Smiling Man. As for the Corinthian? Despite his promises to Dream, he’s less and less sure whose side he’s on with every passing moment…

PEACEMAKER TRIES HARD! #4

Written by KYLE STARKS

Art by STEVE PUGH

Cover by KRIS ANKA

Variant cover by STEVE LIEBER

1:25 variant cover by MIGUEL MERCADO

Movie poster variant cover by KRIS ANKA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 8/1/23

Things go from bad to worse when Peacemaker, with the help of some Golden Age superheroes, infiltrates General Immortus’s secret island base—but ends up captured by a drug smuggler with a penchant for his own goods. Bullets, powder, and punches fly, and Peacemaker’s geriatric squad have victory in sight. But first…they’ll have to get through Deathstroke! Well…kinda…

BATMAN INCORPORATED #11

Written by ED BRISSON

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant cover by MICHELE BANDINI

1:25 variant cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

Ghost-Maker and Batman Incorporated continue to battle among themselves while trying to take down the global threat of Joker Incorporated. Raven Red faces off against Dusty Bronco, the man who shot his father. How far is he willing to go for revenge? Bat-Man of China makes a surprising about-face in order to protect his sister, Alpaca, from the wrath of Ghost-Maker. Gray Wolf and Knight may hold the key to stopping Joker Incorporated…or have they just played right into Joker’s sinister plans?

BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON THREE #8

Written by ALAN BURNETT and PAUL DINI

Art and cover by TY TEMPLETON

Variant cover by KERON GRANT

Variant cover by GUSTAVO DUARTE

1:25 variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 8 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

Over the last three seasons, the minds behind the version of Gotham that defined a generation have brought you a continuation of their masterwork—and now that continuation comes to an end. Ra’s al Ghul’s mysterious plot has now been fully revealed, but will Batman be able to stop it in time? Or has the Dark Knight’s luck finally run out? Find out in this series finale over 30 years in the making!

DANGER STREET #8

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Variant cover by MIKE GRELL

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 8 of 12 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

The secret origin of the Green Team and Outsiders revealed! Meanwhile, the Commodore has revenge on the brain as he sends his knight, a.k.a. Assassin, to eliminate Manhunter. Do the good guys even stand a chance? With the real superheroes out of commission, the Dingbats may be the universe’s only hope!

DC/RWBY #7

Written by MARGUERITE BENNETT

Art by SOO LEE

Cover by MEGHAN HETRICK

Variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/22/23

Team RWBY are trapped in the bowels of Arkham as the crazed Batman and Joker-Nuckelavee duke it out. They’ll need to make a desperate play to pull Batman back from the brink, but if they can’t, it’ll be the end of the DCU and Remnant as we know it!

FABLES #161

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM

Cover by CORINNE REID

Variant cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

In this penultimate issue, with the lives of the inhabitants of the Black Forest on the line, Peter Pan and Herne enter a bloody battle that will bring both to their knees. But when Tinker Bell comes to the aid of her beaten boss, she’ll unleash an unimaginable fury, and there’s no telling who will live and who will die.

MULTIVERSITY: HARLEY SCREWS UP THE DCU #6

Written by FRANK TIERI

Art by LOGAN FAERBER

Cover by AMANDA CONNER

Variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 Variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | One-shot | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

She’s traversed time and space, fixing everything she messed up, but one (pretty dang big) question remains: Just who the heck gave Harley Quinn a time machine in the first place? The answer needs to be seen to be believed! Harley’s time-hopping, universe-screw-upping adventure comes to a close in this Starro-studded finale!

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #123

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

Art by VALERIO CHIOLA

Cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 8/1/23

Mystery Inc. is taking in the merriment at Coolsville’s local Swedish Festival when everything turns to chaos as the Drudging Draugr begins pillaging his way through the gathering! Can the gang crack the mystery quickly to save the celebration?

STATIC: SHADOWS OF DAKOTA #6

Written by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY and VITA AYALA

Art and cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Variant cover by J.J. LOPEZ

1:25 variant cover by DEMETRIUS DAWKINS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/1/23

Ebon and Static uncover the shared truth behind Dakota’s brutal vigilantes, Rubberband Man’s disappearance, and the missing Bang Babies. The identity of the person responsible will have you on the edge of your seat! A battle for the soul of Dakota City itself is about to go down and the tension couldn’t get any higher!

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #11

Written by SHOLLY FISCH

Art and cover by ERICH OWEN

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 8/8/23

With Batgirl transforming herself into the online hero Oracle, the Bat-Family has gained a valuable new ally in the battle against crime. But who or what is behind the villainous presence that’s taken over the internet? Batman, Scooby, and the gang will have to plunge into a world of virtual reality to solve the mystery of…the Ghost in the Machine!

THE OMEGA MEN #3 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by ROGER SLIFER

Art and cover by KEITH GIFFEN and MIKE DeCARLO

Foil variant cover by KEITH GIFFEN and MIKE DeCARLO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/1/23

Euphorix: the last remaining stronghold of freedom in the Vega star system.

When word reaches the Omega Men that the Citadel has broken though Euphorix’s impenetrable force field, Kalista leads a crew of Omega Men to the planet’s rescue—not realizing that it’s a trap to uncover the real method of breaching the shield. Featuring the historic first appearance of the bastich bounty hunter Lobo, this facsimile edition of The Omega Men #3 presents the classic story with all its original ads and fraggin’ attitude!

WILDC.A.T.S #10

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by EJIKURE

1:25 variant cover by PAOLO PANTALENA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

Locked, loaded, and ready to roll…Grifter’s back, and the WildC.A.T.s are going to war!

DC August 2023-Solicited Collections

THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE: THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

$49.99 US | 424 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-157-6

ON SALE 10/17/23

From Eisner Award-winning horror maestro James Tynion IV and his artistic collaborator Álvaro Martínez Bueno comes a tale of psychological terror that plays on the anxieties of the 21st century. Walter has always seemed a little strange. But after he invites 10 friends to a weekend getaway at a secluded house on a lake, they discover just how different he is when he reveals his true face and announces that life as they knew it will never be the same again. This deluxe edition hardcover collects the entire 12-issue first cycle and features a brand-new cover, original character outlines, and a gallery of development art and behind-the-scenes extras.

GHOST-MAKER/CLOWNHUNTER BY JAMES TYNION IV

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by JAMES STOKOE and RICCARDO FEDERICI

Cover by KAMOME SHIRAHAMA

$19.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-144-6

ON SALE 10/3/23

Ghost-Maker is the ultimate rival to Batman, trained by the same teachers to harness the power of the mind and body with one goal: become the ultimate weapon against crime! Unlike Batman, his approach is much deadlier, and he’s about to go head-to-head with the Dark Knight!

Also, Clownhunter’s brutal mission to hunt down all the clowns from the Joker War continues! The untrained but focused vigilante stalks a boss-level clown, but his luck might be running out as he walks into an ambush set by Punchline! In a horrific parallel to his days at Gotham Academy, Clownhunter finds himself overwhelmed and outgunned…just the type of odds he likes!

Collects Batman backups #107-111, Batman Secret Files: Clownhunter #1, Batman: The Joker War Zone #1, and stories from Batman 2022 Annual and Batman Annual #5.

DCEASED: THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by TREVOR HAIRSINE

Cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$39.99 US | 296 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-335-8

ON SALE 10/3/23

Six hundred million people. That’s how many fall victim when a mysterious techno-organic virus is unleased on Earth. Six hundred million infected. Six hundred million turned into mindless, rampaging killers bent on death and

destruction.

And that's just the beginning.

Cities. Nations. Undersea kingdoms and paradise islands. One by one, they fall to the monstrous hordes. Now only Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League stand between Earth and utter annihilation…

But for how long?

Nothing they’ve ever faced has prepared them for an onslaught of this magnitude. Nothing they've ever seen can match the scale of the tragedy and terror that have been unleashed. As heroes and villains, gods and monsters are wiped out, only one question remains: What happens to the World’s Greatest Heroes if the world ends? Collects DCeased #1-6 and DCeased: A Good Day to Die #1 along with a massive variant cover gallery and an extensive behind the scenes featuring never-before-seen artwork and more!

DC HORROR PRESENTS: SGT. ROCK VS. THE ARMY OF THE DEAD

Written by BRUCE CAMPBELL

Art by EDUARDO RISSO

Cover by GARY FRANK

$24.99 US | 160 pages | Hardcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-065-4

ON SALE 10/3/23

Berlin, 1944. The Nazis are besieged on all fronts by the Allied forces. Defeat is inevitable. But Hitler and his team of evil scientists attempt a last-ditch effort that may turn the tide of the war and rewrite history itself—a serum that allows them to resurrect their dead soldiers, stronger than they were in life, and send them back onto the battlefield. Now Sgt. Frank Rock and Easy Company have been dispatched into enemy territory to face off against the strangest, most horrific enemies they’ve ever encountered: Nazi zombies! Horror icon Bruce Campbell and comics legend Eduardo Risso bring you a terror-soaked Sgt. Rock tale like no other! Collects issues #1-6 of the bad-guy-eschewing, Nazi-smashing series.

POWER GIRL RETURNS

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

$9.99 US | 136 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8” x 10 3/16” | ISBN: 978-1-77952-407-2

ON SALE 10/3/23

Power Girl takes center stage!

With new powers and a new mission, Power Girl faces a challenge unlike any she’s experienced before! With Omen’s guidance, she now strives to battle the demons—literal and figurative—lurking within the minds of some of the greatest superheroes in the DC Universe. But the nefarious Johnny Sorrow has been searching for a connection to Earth-0, and the superheroines’ work may unwittingly give him the means to make their world his personal stage! Can Power Girl and her estranged Super-Family bring down the curtain on Sorrow’s evil plans? And at what cost?

Collects stories from Lazarus Planet: Assault on Krypton #1, Action Comics #1051-1053, and Power Girl Special #1.

TIM DRAKE: ROBIN VOL. 1: MYSTERY AT THE MARINA

Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art by RILEY ROSSMO and others

Cover by RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ

$19.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-057-9

ON SALE 9/26/23

A mystery over a year in the making takes shape. A new villain who’s been hounding Tim from afar decides to take things up close and personal, putting Bernard and everyone else Tim cares about in peril, and things go from bad to worse for the world’s oldest and canonically tallest Robin (no, I will not be fact-checking that). All that as Tim finally carves out a corner of Gotham City just for himself and sets up shop in his very own…murder-shack boat? Fan-favorite writer Meghan Fitzmartin teams up with beloved Harley Quinn artist Riley Rossmo to define the next chapter in Tim’s life.

Collecting DC Pride: Tim Drake Special #1 and Tim Drake: Robin #1-6.

WONDER WOMAN: BLOOD AND GUTS: THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by BRIAN AZZARELLO

Art and cover by CLIFF CHIANG

$49.99 US | 360 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-316-7

ON SALE 10/10/23

When Wonder Woman is willing to take a stand against Hera, queen of the gods, she makes herself an enemy. But Hera isn’t the one Wonder Woman should be worried about…Hera’s daughter, Eris, has a secret that will shatter Wonder Woman’s life. Plus, Hades and Poseidon need to settle who will be king of the gods, and Wonder Woman can’t let their turf war decimate the realm of man! And what true story of the gods is complete without a little trip to hell? Read all this and more in Wonder Woman: Blood and Guts: The Deluxe Edition, collecting Wonder Woman #0-12 and featuring a brand-new wraparound cover by Cliff Chiang!

BATMAN & ROBIN ETERNAL OMNIBUS

Written by JAMES TYNION IV, SCOTT SNYDER, TIM SEELEY, and others

Art by TONY S. DANIEL, PAUL PELLETIER, SCOT EATON, and others

Cover by TONY S. DANIEL

$100.00 US | 624 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-303-7

ON SALE 9/19/23

Taking place after Batman Eternal, Batman & Robin Eternal follows former Boy Wonder Dick Grayson rallying together Red Hood, Red Robin, Robin, Bluebird, Cassandra Cain, and the rest of the Bat-Family as they strive to maintain order in a Gotham without Batman. With no Dark Knight to guide them, do they stand any chance of defeating a long-forgotten foe named Mother, whose specialty is turning trafficked humans into weapons? Join the all-star creative team of James Tynion IV, Scott Snyder, Tim Seeley, Tony S. Daniel, and more in this complete volume collecting Batman & Robin Eternal #1-26 and Batman: Endgame Special Edition #1. Features a brand-new cover by Tony S. Daniel!

ZATANNA & THE RIPPER VOLUME ONE

Written by SARAH DEALY

Art by RACHEL KOO and SYRO

Cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$14.99 US | 208 pages | Softcover | 6" x 9" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-338-9

ON SALE 10/3/23

On her 21st birthday, Zatanna Zatara is attacked and bested by a mysterious sorceress. Before the final blow is dealt, her father, Giovanni, casts a spell of his own, warping the magic of his attacker and sending Zatanna out of

the frying pan and into ye olde garbage bin. Zatanna arrives in Whitechapel, London, in the year 1888. She soon discovers a serial killer plaguing the streets of the city—Jack the Ripper. Unable to return home and certain that the supernatural killer has answers, Zatanna sets out in pursuit of the Ripper alongside the denizens of Whitechapel and one John Constantine. Collecting the first 11 episodes of Webtoon’s smash-hit series, optimized for a brand-new reading experience in print.

THE DEAD BOY DETECTIVES OMNIBUS (THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE CLASSICS)

Written by TOBY LITT, MARK BUCKINGHAM, JILL THOMPSON, NEIL GAIMAN, ED BRUBAKER, and others

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM, JILL THOMPSON, BRYAN TALBOT, CHRIS BACHALO, and others

Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

$100.00 US | 800 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-452-2

ON SALE 10/10/23

Stepping out of the pages of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, the Dead Boy Detectives are thrust into the mystery of a lifetime.

Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine were murdered at boarding school, but that hasn’t stopped them from living out their dreams. While avoiding Death (literally) they enjoy a ghostly afterlife by reading mystery novels, watching thrillers, and hanging out in their clubhouse. Aspiring to the (un) life of a detective, the two will take on their first case and unwittingly fall prey to supernatural horrors galore and a life(less)long obsession with solving creepy, scary capers.

The Dead Boy Detectives Omnibus (The Sandman Universe Classics) collects The Sandman #25, The Children’s Crusade #1-2, The Sandman Presents: The Dead Boy Detectives #1-4, Dead Boy Detectives #1-12, and Jill Thompson’s The Dead Boy Detectives; an original middle chapter to the Children’s Crusade from Free Country: A Tale of the Children’s Crusade; stories from Vertigo: Winter’s Edge #3, Ghosts #1, Time Warp #1, and The Witching Hour #1; and pages from Death: At Death’s Door, Swamp Thing Annual #7, and Doom Patrol Annual #2. Featuring a brand-new introduction by Mark Buckingham and a brand-new cover by Chris Bachalo, along with an extensive behind-the-scenes gallery of never-before-seen artwork, sketches, proposals, and more!

STATIC: UP ALL NIGHT

Written by LAMAR GILES

Art by PARIS ALLEYNE and YANCEY LABAT

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6" x 9" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-051-8

ON SALE 11/7/23

What happens when The New York Times bestselling writer Lamar Giles and illustrator Paris Alleyne take their heroes on an epic night that goes from bad…to worst?

When Virgil Hawkins revealed his secret identity as Static to his girlfriend, Daisy, he thought that was going to make their relationship a lot easier. But Daisy is tired of all the super-heroics interrupting their date nights on a regular basis. Now, just as Virgil is about to invite her to the big Dakota music festival for her birthday, she’s calling it quits and breaking up with him.

Determined to distract his best friend, Virgil’s buddy Richie Foley (also known as the superhero Gear) convinces him that they should use the tickets themselves. When they run into Raquel Ervin and Isadora Wellington—who each have secret identities of their own—what follows is a night that nobody was ready for: a blackout, some super-villains, and a rapper in disguise are just the start. And even worse, there’s Daisy with a new guy…

Virgil is about to learn not even superpowers can conquer a broken heart.

BATGIRL: YEAR ONE (2023 EDITION)

Written by SCOTT BEATTY and CHUCK DIXON

Art and cover by MARCOS MARTIN and ÁLVARO LÓPEZ

$19.99 US | 240 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-683-1

ON SALE 9/26/23

Offered again! Meet Gotham’s newest Batling! Batgirl may be untested, but she doesn’t take orders from anyone and is determined to make a name for herself—one way or another.

From writers Scott Beatty and Chuck Dixon and illustrators Marcos Martin and Álvaro López, Batgirl: Year One chronicles the early days of Batgirl as she slowly shapes her legacy. Collects Batgirl: Year One #1-9 as well as extensive character and cover sketches from Martin and a brand-new introduction from Scott Beatty.

BATGIRLS VOL. 3: GIRLS TO THE FRONT

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ, NEIL GOOGE, and JONATHAN CASE

Cover by JORGE CORONA

$19.99 US | 224 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-345-7

ON SALE 10/3/23

It’s a wacky Wednesday as the Batgirls have a body-swap bonanza! Perfect timing for Cass and Steph to each be kidnapped by their respective parents to have a chat…especially for Steph to speak Cass’s mind for her and scold Lady Shiva for being a bad mother. Later, Gunbunny and Gunhawk target the Batgirls for a reason revealed to be tied to the Saints, and it’s up to the Batgirls to stop them before more people in the Hill get hurt.

Collecting Batgirls #13-19 and Batgirls 2022 Annual.

BATMAN: KNIGHTFALL OMNIBUS VOL. 1 (2023 EDITION)

Written by DOUG MOENCH, CHUCK DIXON, and ALAN GRANT

Art by JIM APARO, NORM BREYFOGLE, GRAHAM NOLAN, and others

Cover by KELLEY JONES

$150.00 US | 960 pages | 7 1/4" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-340-2

ON SALE 9/19/23

Offered again! The Dark Knight’s deadliest enemies have escaped Arkham Asylum! The Joker, Two-Face, the Mad Hatter, the Riddler, Poison Ivy, Scarecrow, Killer Croc, Firefly, and Zsasz—one by one, Batman must face them in mortal combat. But lurking at the end of this seemingly endless gauntlet is the deadliest menace of all—a mysterious man-mountain known as Bane who has one goal: to break the Bat! Batman: Knightfall Omnibus Vol. 1 includes the bestselling storyline from Batman #484-500, Batman: Shadow of the Bat #16-18, Batman: Vengeance of Bane #1, Detective Comics #654-666, and Showcase ’93 #7-8.

BATMAN VOL. 4: THE COWARDLY LOT

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

$16.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-319-8

ON SALE 10/3/23

Is the new gang in Gotham connected to the resurgence of the Scarecrow? Meanwhile, Mayor Nakano meets with shadowy billionaire Simon Saint, who comes to Gotham to pitch the concept of an advanced law-enforcement project known as…the Magistrate!

It’s always darkest before the dawn, especially in Gotham City! Collecting Batman #106-111 and Infinite Frontier #1.

BATMAN: ONE DARK KNIGHT

Written by JOCK

Art and cover by JOCK

$19.99 US | 168 pages | Softcover | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-052-4

ON SALE 9/19/23

Iconic Batman artist Jock delivers a bare-knuckle brawl through the blacked-out streets of Gotham! Batman just has to get the dangerous electromagnetic super-villain E.M.P. across the city and into Blackgate Prison during a citywide power outage…but Gotham’s gangs, and even a dangerous subset of its police, have very different plans for E.M.P.’s abilities! Collects the complete limited series Batman: One Dark Knight #1-3.

BATMAN: THE GOLDEN AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 10

Written by BILL FINGER, EDMOND HAMILTON, WILLIAM WOOLFOLK, and others

Art by BOB KANE, DICK SPRANG, SHELDON MOLDOFF, and others

Cover by WIN MORTIMER

$100.00 US | 688 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-309-9

ON SALE 9/12/23

The Caped Crusader and Boy Wonder return for another thrilling tome of adventures that close out the Golden Age of comics. In this volume, marvel at the voyage of the first Batmarine, see the Dark Knight fall head over heels in love, fight the likes of the Joker and Catwoman, and meet Ace the Bat-Hound, Mad Hattter,and the Batmen of All Nations for the very first time! This long-awaited and final omnibus in the Batman: The Golden Age series collects full-color restorations of the Dark Knight's capers in Batman #86-100, Detective Comics #211-232, along with a brand-new foreword by the originator and executive producer of the Batman film franchise, Michael Uslan.

DC HORROR PRESENTS: SOUL PLUMBER

Concept by MARCUS PARKS, HENRY ZEBROWSKI, and BEN KISSEL

Written by MARCUS PARKS and HENRY ZEBROWSKI

Art by JOHN McCREA and PJ HOLDEN

Cover by KYLE HOTZ

$16.99 US | 152 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-068-5

ON SALE 10/3/23

From the creators of The Last Podcast on the Left, exorcism just got a whole lot easier. After attending a seminar hosted in a hotel conference room by a mysterious group called the Soul Plumbers, Edgar Wiggins—disgraced former seminary student—discovers what he thinks is the secret to delivering souls from the thrall of Satan. But after stealing the blueprints and building the machine himself, out of whatever he can afford from his salary as a gas station attendant, Edgar misses the demon and instead pulls out an interdimensional alien, with dire consequences for all humankind. Get ready for things to turn bizarre, barfy, and biblical!

Collects DC Horror Presents: Soul Plumber #1-6.

HARLEY QUINN VOL. 2: KEEPSAKE

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by RILEY ROSSMO and LAURA BRAGA

Cover by RILEY ROSSMO

$19.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-663-3

ON SALE 10/10/23

Hugo Strange, out-of-control orderlies, kidnapped clowns, and a new villain named Keepsake…it’s a lot for any one former villain turned antihero turned real hero with impeccable fashion sense to handle. I’m talkin’ about me, if that wasn’t clear. With all the Fear State happening in Gotham, I thought it would be a good time to go on a little camping trip. But, turns out, Gotham is gonna be Gotham. Keepsake’s forming a new army, Hugo’s playin’ dress up, and the city is literally tearing itself apart. This looks like a job for Harley Quinn, Kevin, and…the Gardener? Oh yeah, there’re a few other familiar faces…so keep your eyes peeled! Collects Harley Quinn #7-12!

iZOMBIE: THE COMPLETE SERIES OMNIBUS (2023 EDITION)

Written by CHRIS ROBERSON

Art by MICHAEL ALLRED and others

Cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

$125.00 US | 656 pages | 7 1/4" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-344-0

ON SALE 10/24/23

Offered again! Gwen Dylan doesn’t remember too much about her life before she died, but she does know that she’ll lose what little memory she has left if she doesn’t consume fresh brains at least once a month. So after landing a job as a gravedigger in her hometown of Eugene, Oregon, she makes herself at home in one of its crypts, where she can live her afterlife in peace…or so she thinks! From Chris Roberson, Michael Allred, and Laura Allred comes the complete quirky collection that inspired the hit show. Collects iZombie #1-28.

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES VOL. 3

Written and drawn by VARIOUS

$12.99 US | 128 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"| Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-290-0

ON SALE 9/19/23

Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. team are thrilled to work with Batman and friends solving mysteries. Together they’ll face Ra’s al Ghul in Turkey, Poison Ivy and the Court of Owls in Batman’s hometown of Gotham, go on a beach vacation, and chase down a Rat Pack! But when a mysterious fortune-teller warns the Scooby gang to avoid the Dark Knight Detective, will anyone be safe? Collects issues #1-6 of the second series of The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries, with stories by Sholly Fisch, Ivan Cohen, Matthew Cody, Amanda Deibert, Dario Brizuela, Erich Owen, and Scott Jeralds.

THE FELLSPYRE CHRONICLES: BOOK 1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by RICCARDO FEDERICI

Cover by KAI CARPENTER

$39.99 US | 448 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-715-9

ON SALE 10/17/23

Two fellowships of heroes struggle with the same threat…thirty years apart. One group will doom their world. The other must try to save it. Thirty years ago, a band of heroes traveled beyond the borders of creation to kill the last living god and save the realm of Cain Anuun. But when the foul legions of the Last God march again and begin to destroy all of Cain Anuun, it will be revealed that the aging fellowship may not be the great heroes they claimed to be. With the world burning down around them, a new group of unlikely champions will come together to try to bring peace to their world. They’ll have to kill the Last God, once and for all. Collecting the complete Fellspyre Chronicles: Book 1 saga along with Songs of Lost Children and Tales from the Book of Ages.

WONDER WOMAN: THE GOLDEN AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 5

Written by WILLIAM MOULTON MARSTON, ROBERT KANIGHER, and others

Art and cover by HARRY G. PETER

$150.00 US | 688 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77950-667-2

ON SALE 10/17/23

Beautiful as Aphrodite, wise as Athena, stronger than Hercules, and swifter than Mercury, Wonder Woman has been the preeminent female superhero icon since her debut in 1942. This next exciting omnibus covers the late 1940s to the early 1950s and features tales such as “The Girl Who Saved Paradise Island,” “The Fatal Beauty,”

“Wonder Woman’s Romantic Rival,” and many, many more! Collects Wonder Woman #35-47 and Sensation Comics #90-104.

WONDER WOMAN: THE SILVER AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Written by ROBERT KANIGHER

Art and cover by ROSS ANDRU and MIKE ESPOSITO

$100.00 US | 704 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-315-0

ON SALE 10/3/23

Journey back to the 1960s with writer Robert Kanigher and artist Ross Andru as they continue their prolific Wonder Woman run. In this second Silver Age volume, join Diana in adventures such as “Wonder Tot and Mister Genie!,” “The Amazing Amazon Race!,” “The Last Day of the Amazons!,” and more as she continues to fight for justice and peace.

Collects Wonder Woman #124-149 in fully restored color and contains a brand-new foreword by comics historian Trina Robbins, the first female artist to draw Wonder Woman!!