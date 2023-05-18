DC is about to publish the weirdest superhero swimsuit issue of all time

Superhero swimsuit issues are a somewhat silly artifact of the '90s comics boom, a throwback to a time when some nonsensical sexiness was a common aspect of superhero stories and art. But now, DC is bringing the tradition back with a totally different take on the old trope that adds a heaping helping of silliness to the concept of a swimsuit special - by putting the focus on G'nort, the hapless, doglike Green Lantern.

Yes, that's right, it's the G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Issue (and you are indeed detecting a pun on the ubiquitous Sport's Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in that title). In the pin-up book art one-shot, G'nort and his pals in the Justice League splish and splash it up in their hot summer swimwear, all for the enjoyment of the reader.

"You may know G'nort as the bumbling Green Lantern who protects Space Sector 68. Then again, you may not know G'nort at all," reads DC's official description of G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Special. "Whatever the case, get ready to see him in his newest role as host and proprietor of this very special swimsuit edition comic!"

Here's a gallery of just a few of the swimsuit pin-ups inside, taken from a collection of previous DC swimsuit variant covers:

"Join our favorite fuzzball as he showcases some of DC’s best swimsuit covers and most swim-tacular stories!" it concludes. "From the Flash in Speed Force Racing Briefs to Batman in a bat(hing) suit, this very special one-shot is summer fun from (bikini) top to (bikini) bottom."

Artists for the pin-up book include Amanda Conner, Paul Pelletier, Nicola Scott, Mikel Janín, Jeff Dékal, Daniel Sampere, Gleb Melnikov, Derrick Chew, Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau, Emanuela Lupacchino, Joëlle Jones, Megan Huang, Terry Dodson, Babs Tarr, Pete Woods, Joe Quinones, Hélène Lenoble, Otto Schmidt, Michael Allred, Sweeney Boo, David Talaski, Jenny Frison, and more.

The anthology will also include several reprint stories, as well as a new Penguin story in which Oswald Cobblepot is "clad in the tightest bathing trunks you can imagine," by writers Julie and Shawna Benson and artist Meghan Hetrick.

The G'Nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Issue goes on sale August 29. No word on if it comes with a classic G'nort's Illustrated football phone as well, but don't hold your breath.

Beloved as he may be, G'nort is definitely NOT among the best Green Lanterns of all time.