DC reveals its full slate of May 2025 comics and covers featuring Batman, Superman, the Justice League, and more

DC announced a while back that it would be celebrating the Man of Steel all summer long. That begins in earnest with Dan Slott and Rafael Albuquerque's much-hyped Superman Unlimited, which makes its debut in May (with a gratuitous James Gunn cameo on one of the variant covers!). The new ongoing series is also supported this month with a brand new Supergirl solo book helmed by writer and artist Sophie Campbell, as well as the fourth and fifth parts of crossover epic 'We Are Yesterday' in World's Finest and Justice League Unlimited.

Elsewhere, Batman's 'Hush 2' storyline continues, while Absolute Batman is finally starting to turn the Caped Crusader's attention towards the mysterious Joker. And Mr. Terrific is set to follow in Batman's footsteps by getting a thrilling Year One series. It's another stacked month in comics, then – Summer is heating up!

Upcoming DC May 2025 Comics: Spotlight

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #1

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art and cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Variant covers by FRANK QUITELY, GABRIELE DELL’OTTO, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, and SEBA FIUMARA

1:25 variant cover by DAVE RAPOZA

1:50 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:100 variant cover by FRANK QUITELY

1:250 variant cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

James Gunn Cameo variant cover by DAN MORA

Gold foil variant cover by SOZOMAIKA

Superman month variant cover by JIM LEE

Blank Sketch variant cover

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/21/25

The summer of Superman heats up with a brand-new ongoing series taking the DCU by storm! When an asteroid the size of Metropolis hurtles toward collision with planet Earth, the Justice League dispatches Superman to avert the crisis—but a sinister threat lurks within that will change the world like never before, and this danger glows green. The Last Son of Krypton must risk everything to save his adopted home, the very home which now tries to kill him, from complete destruction! The Man of Steel is poised to fly like never before in this new cornerstone series, brought to life by the dazzling DC debut of writer Dan Slott (The Superior Spider-Man) and renowned artist Rafael Albuquerque (All-Star Batman)!

BATMAN #160

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art and cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Variant covers by FRANK QUITELY, GABRIELE DELL’OTTO,

and DAVID NAKAYAMA

Foil variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Supersmash-Up variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant cover by BEN OLIVER

1:50 variant cover by INHYUK LEE

1:100 variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil)

ON SALE 5/28/25

The gentleman’s name is Silence, and his alliance with Hush will destroy Batman!

SUPERGIRL #1

Written by SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Art and cover by SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Variant covers by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU, PABLO VILLALOBOS, and JOSHUA MIDDLETON

1:25 variant cover by BILQUIS EVELY

1:50 variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

Foil variant cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

Blank variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/14/25

Kara Zor-El has been a key member of the Super-Family in Metropolis, but what happens when she strikes out on her own? Follow Kara as she returns to her roots in Midvale…home of Supergirl! But how could this be?! Our hero has not been back in years, and the protector of that town has been saving the day for weeks. Can Supergirl stop the impostor before they steal her fresh start and life?

Celebrated writer/artist Sophie Campbell (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Wet Moon) makes her mark on the DC Universe with this thrilling debut issue!

Plus a new costume designed by bestselling cover artist Stanley "Artgerm" Lau!

MR. TERRIFIC: YEAR ONE #1

Written by AL LETSON

Art and cover by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

Variant covers by MITCH GERADS and DOC SHANER

1:25 variant cover by DENYS COWAN AND HO CHE ANDERSON

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6| Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/28/25

Brilliant young inventor Michael Holt’s life was destined for greatness…yet everything screeched to a halt when his wife Paula and unborn son were killed in a car accident. The Holts once shared ambitious dreams

of using their technology to help others, but after the tragedy, Michael retreats from society and sells Holt Industries to mysterious and craven tech billionaire Athena Prescott. The domino effect of Michael’s actions set off an explosive chain of events that take a not-so-ordinary man from the depths of despair to the heights of heroism!

Meanwhile, in the present day, Mr. Terrific continues his research into what became of Darkseid after the events of the DC All-In Special…and comes to realize that his past and the present might be inextricably linked…

Discover all the secrets, sorrows, and triumphs of Mr. Terrific and how he came to be in this thrilling modern retelling and expansion of his origin story by DC Writer’s Workshop alumnus and multiple-award-winning TV writer Al Letson (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) and British Fantasy Award- winning artist Valentine De Landro (Black Manta, Bitch Planet)!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #39

Written by MARK WAID

Art by DAN MORA

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by LUCIO PARRILLO and ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

1:25 variant cover by A.L. KAPLAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/21/25

“We Are Yesterday” Part Four (of six)

The Batman and Superman of yesterday…today?! As Gorilla Grodd’s vicious temporal onslaught upon the Justice League continues, the Dark Knight and Man of Steel from the time of the World’s Finest get a horrifying glimpse into their own futures…and the tragedies to come! It’s minute-by-minute mayhem in the epic new installment of the “We Are Yesterday” crossover with Justice League Unlimited!

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #8

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art by MARCOS MARTÍN

Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant covers by BRUNO REDONDO and MARCOS MARTÍN 1:25 variant cover by RAMON VILLALOBOS

1:50 variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/14/25

Batman is in the fight for his life against this icy new threat. But in the end, what terrifying truth will be unearthed about Ark M and…Joker?

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #7

Written by JASON AARON

Art by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN and LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI

1:25 variant cover by JORGE MOLINA

1:50 cover by DAN PANOSIAN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 (card stock)

ON SALE 5/7/25

His stolen alien technology is at the heart of Lazarus Corp’s global success. But he operates out of a seedy lair, packed with bottled cities…cities he tortures relentlessly, just to hear the faint chorus of screams. Who is the mysterious Brainiac? And why is he so interested in the Last Son of Krypton?

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #8

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant covers by STEPHANIE HANS and SANFORD GREENE

1:25 variant cover by MEREDITH McCLAREN

1:50 variant cover by STÉPHANIE HANS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/28/25

The Tetracide was a much greater threat than Wonder Woman had imagined for her first battle on the surface —but The Tetracide was child’s play compared to negotiating the complexities and evils of man’s world. The mysterious Area 41 and its Black Box Maze will be Diana’s greatest test yet…and what she finds inside will shock you!

DC May 2025 Comic Books

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #3

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art and cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Variant covers by IAN BERTRAM and DAN PANOSIAN 1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/28/25

It’s a trip through the psychosphere of Middleton as newly-minted partners John Jones and the Martian follow the trail of whoever—or whatever—is responsible for the surprising, destructive behavior of people all across the city—and the world!

ABSOLUTE FLASH #3

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by NICK ROBLES

Variant cover by HAINING

Variant cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

1:25 variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/21/25

Wally’s back is up against the wall as the Rogues bear down on him. Can he evade capture and harness some of his newfound speed, or is he already at the finish line?

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #2

Written by AL EWING

Art and cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

Variant cover by JULIET NNEKA and TK

Connecting variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

1:25 variant cover by RYAN BENJAMIN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/7/25

Abin Sur has arrived, and he is here to judge all of the people of Evergreen, including Jo Mullein and Hal Jordan. But is this alien being friend or foe, and just what will his judgement bring?

SUPERMAN #26

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by DERRICK CHEW, GUILLEM MARCH, and MARC ASPINALL 1:25 variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Supermash-up variant by RILEY ROSSMO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/28/25

Superman is infected with red kryptonite! And after the shocking events of Superman #25 with Lex Luthor and Mercy Graves, Superman is possessed with a new kind of anger. Who will join Superwoman in protecting Metropolis from his rage?

WONDER WOMAN #21

Written by TOM KING

Art by GUILLEM MARCH

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and GUILLEM MARCH 1:25 variant cover by LUCAS MEYER

Supersmash-Up variant cover by KRIS ANKA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/21/25

Fury of the gods! As Batman gets closer to solving the case of Ares’s murder, disaster strikes in the form of a bolt of lightning. With the Caped Crusader sidelined, can the Amazon Princess uncover the truth?

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #7

Written by MARK WAID

Art by TRAVIS MOORE

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by TIAGO DA SILVA, EJIKURE, and YANICK PAQUETTE

1:25 variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

1:50 variant cover by PHIL HESTER

AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by CLIFF CHIANG

Supersmash-up variant by TK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/28/25

“We Are Yesterday” Part Five (of six)

Unlimited no more?! The Justice League is fractured throughout time as the Legion of Doom achieves the unthinkable…the siege of the Watchtower! As Gorilla Grodd’s attack intensifies, it’ll be up to one hero to call in the cavalry, and it is not who you think! Destruction, redemption, and a cavalcade of chaos culminate in this penultimate chapter of “We Are Yesterday,” a special crossover with Batman/Superman: World’s Finest!

JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE ATOM PROJECT #5

Written by RYAN PARROTT and JOHN RIDLEY

Art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

Variant covers by LAURA BRAGA and KEVIN WADA

1:25 variant cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by CLIFF CHIANG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/7/25

Captain Atom’s battle with Major Force has left both titans drained and vulnerable…the perfect time for Inferno to strike! The mysterious group wreaking havoc in the pages of Justice League Unlimited is aware of the Atom Project and its destructive potential—now the entire planet is at risk! Ray Palmer and Ryan Choi must resolve their differences and defend their experiment—or die trying!

JSA #7

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Variant covers by SWEENEY BOO and JERRY ORDWAY

1:25 Variant cover by TODD NAUCK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/7/25

The Justice Society and the rest of the hero community mourn the loss of one of their own. But as the dirt settles, the JSA needs to find a way forward to stop the Injustice Society’s plans, or the world is doomed!

ACTION COMICS #1086

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by GAVIN GUIDRY

Cover by BRAD WALKER

Variant covers by DAVID TALASKI and CULLY HAMNER

1:25 variant cover by MARCIO TAKARA

AAPI Heritage Month Variant cover by CLIFF CHIANG

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/14/25

Arctic attack! With Superman on the ropes, Kilg%re continues his fight against humanity with the help of the animals of the snow desert. Could our hero’s fortress hold the key to a victory? Find out in the thrilling finale of Superman Superstars!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1097

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by LEE GARBETT

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant covers by CHRIS STEVENS and AARON CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by ASHLEY WOOD

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/21/25

In the wake of Asema’s murderous rampage, a new threat to Gotham—and the world at large—has been exposed. Still reeling from personal revelations about his past, Batman must take on a group obsessed with their own future. A group that has targeted a dear friend.

