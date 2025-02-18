Mr. Terrific's origin story will be "dramatically revisited and expanded" in a new solo comic

With DC hero Mr. Terrific set to appear in this summer's Superman movie, played by Edi Gathegi, it's no surprise that DC is turning its attention to the long-running character once again with a new solo comic.

Mr. Terrific: Year One is a new six-issue limited series from writer Al Letson, artist Valentine De Landro (with additional art by Edwin Galmon), colorist Marissa Louise, and letterer Lucas Gattoni. Although some parts of the new series will take place in the present, the majority of the comic appears to turn the clock back to the beginning of Michael Holt's career as a hero, and particularly his tragic origin story which will be "dramatically revisited and expanded," according to DC.

"A genius-level inventor and Olympic champion, Michael Holt's life was destined for greatness," reads the official synopsis. "But that life came to a screeching halt when his wife, Paula, and unborn son were killed in a car accident. The Holts once shared ambitious dreams of using their technology to help others, but after the tragedy, Michael retreats from society, selling Holt Industries to mysterious and craven tech billionaire Athena Prescott. Surrendering his dream sets off an explosive chain of events, taking the exceptionally intelligent Holt from the depths of despair to the heights of heroism as Mr. Terrific."

Image 1 of 4 Valentine De Landro's main cover for Mr. Terrific: Year One #1. (Image credit: DC) Ho Che Anderson's variant cover for Mr. Terrific: Year One #1. (Image credit: DC) Doc Shaner's variant cover for Mr. Terrific: Year One #1. (Image credit: DC) Mitch Gerad's variant cover for Mr. Terrific: Year One #1. (Image credit: DC)

"Valentine and I are diving deep and telling the origin story of who Mr. Terrific is as a man, and as a super hero," said Letson in a statement about the new comic. "I've loved Valentine’s work for years, and working on this series has been a dream. I can't wait for fans to see what we're cooking up."

"Working with Al, Marissa, Edwin, and Lucas, as well as the DC editorial team, has been an absolute blast," added artist Valentine De Landro. "I'm excited to contribute to Mr. Terrific's story, a character I've enjoyed reading throughout the years."

You can see covers for the first issue in the gallery above, including series artist Valentine De Landro's main cover, plus variants from Ho Che Anderson, Doc Shaner, and Mitch Gerads.

Mr Terrific: Year One #1 is published by DC on May 28.

