The younger World's Finest Batman and Superman get a glimpse of their dark futures as DC reveals more details of the We Are Yesterday crossover event

As announced last month, DC's next crossover event is titled We Are Yesterday and is a six-part story spread across the publisher's Batman/Superman: World's Finest and Justice League comics. Now the publisher has released the first hints of what parts four and five of the time-twisting story will involve – and it seems like the Legion of Doom are stepping up their assault on the forces of good. We have details and covers for the two new issues, which are both published in May, below – so let's get into it.

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #39

Image 1 of 4 Dan Mora's connecting cover for Batman/Superman: World's Finest #39. (Image credit: DC) A.L. Kaplan's variant cover for Batman/Superman: World's Finest #39. (Image credit: DC) Adrián Gutiérrez's variant cover for Batman/Superman: World's Finest #39. (Image credit: DC) Lucio Parrillo's variant cover for Batman/Superman: World's Finest #39. (Image credit: DC)

Mark Waid writes and Dan Mora illustrates the fourth instalment of the story. DC's synopsis says, "As Gorilla Grodd's vicious temporal onslaught upon the Justice League continues, the Batman and Superman from the time of the World's Finest Super Heroes get a horrifying glimpse into their own futures…and the tragedies to come!" The issue comes with the first of two connecting covers by Dan Mora, as well as variants from Lucio Parrillo, Adrían Gutiérrez, and A.L. Kaplan.

Justice League Unlimited #7

Image 1 of 5 Dan Mora's connecting cover for Justice League Unlimited #7. (Image credit: DC) Jorge Molina's variant cover for Justice League Unlimited #7. (Image credit: DC) Tiago da Silva's variant cover for Justice League Unlimited #7. (Image credit: DC) Travis Moore's variant cover for Justice League Unlimited #7. (Image credit: DC) Yanick Paquette's variant cover for Justice League Unlimited #7. (Image credit: DC)

In part five of the story, an unlikely hero will step up to the mark. DC's synopsis reveals that "The Justice League is fractured throughout time as the Legion of Doom achieves the unthinkable…the siege of the Watchtower! As Gorilla Grodd's attack intensifies, it'll be up to one hero to call in the cavalry, and it is not who you think!" Mark Waid and artist Travis Moore write and draw the issue, while covers come from Dan Mora (with the second part of his connecting cover), Jorge Molina, Tiago da Silva, Travis Moore, and Yanick Paquette.

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #39 is published by DC on May 21, with Justice League Unlimited #7 following on May 28. Details of the final part are, so far, firmly under-wraps, but will most likely follow in June, so watch this space for more...

