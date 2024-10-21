23 years later, Batman: Hush 2 reunites Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee for a sequel to one of the greatest Batman stories ever told

A sequel to one of the greatest Batman stories ever told is on the way in 2025 – and it's reuniting an all-time-great comics creative team.

As announced at the Jim Lee & Friends panel at this year's New York Comic Con, writer Jeph Loeb and artist Jim Lee are returning to take over the publisher's core Batman book with Hush 2 – the long-awaited sequel to their original, classic Hush tale. Loeb and Lee are not the only ones returning, either. Colorist Alex Sinclair, inker Scott Williams, and letterer Richard Starkings are also back for the new series.

"Yes, coming March of 2025 – we are bringing the band back together!," Lee wrote in a post on his Instagram account. "Starting with Batman #158 in March of next year – writer @jephloeb3 inker @scottwilliamsinks @colorist @sinccolor and @richstarkings and I will be returning to the depths of Gotham City as Hush returns!"

No plot details have been revealed as yet, but there's a gorgeous piece of art by Lee and Williams below, with some early black and white interiors on Lee's Instagram.

(Image credit: DC)

Lee's post also confirmed that the Dark Knight's current creative team of Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jiménez will be wrapping up their run, presumably with Batman #157. "We have extremely big shoes to fill in the current Batman creatives Chip Zdarksy and @jorge_jimenez_art who are bringing their outstanding, nearly two year tenure on our flagship title to an epic, climatic conclusion," Lee added. "Thank you gentlemen for your critically acclaimed, character redefining run!"

The original Hush ran between October 2002 and September 2003 in Batman #608–619 and was an instant landmark thanks to a tight, twisty storyline and Lee's superb art which reached new heights as the serial progressed. The story has been collected many times in the intervening years, but in case you've somehow missed those DC is also reprinting it as a series of facsimile editions, starting in January 2025 with new printings of Batman #608 and Batman #609.

You can check out a preview of Hush 2 in the upcoming Justice League Unlimited #1 published on November 27. The first full issue of the story will feature in March 2025's Batman #158.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The original Hush is one of the best Batman comics of all time.