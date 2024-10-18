Spider-Man, the X-Men, and the Avengers head up a new line of Astonishing Infinity Comics from Marvel Unlimited

A new line of Infinity Comics has been added to the Marvel Unlimited subscription service. Announced at this year's New York Comic Con, the Astonishing Infinity Comics imprint launched yesterday with a brand new Spider-Man series – and you can read the first two issues for free.

Astonishing Spider-Man is written by Comedy Bang Bang's Scott Aukerman and drawn by Salva Espin, hot off the X-Men '97 comic. In an interview with Marvel, Aukerman explained that the new series presents "in-continuity adventures that slot in-between his [Peter Parker's] regular escapades" in the mainline Amazing Spider-Man comic book. He also promised tales that "include a healthy dash of humor, gut-wrenching pathos, and street-level adventures that you could never imagine with another superhero." Here's some promo art for the new series...

Salva Espin's promotional art for Astonishing Spider-Man. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The wall-crawler is not the only hero coming to the Astonishing Infinity Comics line. X-Men and Avengers tales will also begin in January 2025, with the former being written by Steve Orlando and drawn by Francesco Archidiacono, and the latter coming from the team of writers Alex Paknadel & Tim Seeley and artist Phillip Sevy.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Infinity Comics are a range of weekly webcomics published through the Marvel Unlimited service, with many also available to read for free on the Marvel website. They're published in a vertical format, specifically designed to read on phones and tablets. Earlier this year Marvel launched its Start Scrolling initiative, which allows fans to read selected stories for free, without the need for a login.

You can read Astonishing Spider-Man #1 and #2 for free on the Marvel site now.

