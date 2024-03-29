There's an official X-Men '97 comic that answers a bunch of questions and fills in the gaps with the classic animated series

X-Men '97 is now three episodes deep on Disney Plus, and so far it's hitting the mark for fans while also packing in tons of references to comics and the classic X-Men animated series. But with only one episode dropping each week (no binge watching just yet), you may find yourself craving more of the '90s X-Men revival vibes.

Fortunately, as of March 27, Marvel Comics has you covered with X-Men '97 #1, the first issue of a new limited series that bridges the gap between the end of the original animated series and the start of X-Men '97.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by Steve Foxe with art by Salva Espin and color artist Matt Milla, and letters by Joe Sabino, X-Men '97 #1 doesn't hesitate to answer many of the questions fans may have about how things have changed for the team, from the start of Jean Grey/Madelyne Pryor's pregnancy all the way up to Storm's new haircut.

The issue also checks in with Mister Sinister and his Nasty Boys, setting the stage for a big fight between the X-Men and Sinister's other team of evil mutants, the Marauders, including Wolverine's arch enemy Sabretooth.

The vibes here are fun and breezy, with a script that is easy to read in the iconic voices of the characters of X-Men: The Animated Series. And the art manages to capture the clean, expressive tone of the animated show without losing its touch or feeling out of place as comic art.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-Men '97 #1 is on sale now, with #2 of the four issue limited series releasing on April 10.

