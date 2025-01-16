The Man of Steel's world is about to change forever as former Amazing Spider-Man writer Dan Slott launches new series Superman Unlimited at DC

2025 is shaping up to be a huge year for the Man of Steel, with a new movie on the horizon and the current core titles – Action Comics, Superman, and Absolute Superman – all in fine form. It's not too surprising, then, that DC is expanding the Man of Steel's slate by adding a brand new ongoing series in May: Superman Unlimited.

The new comic will be written and illustrated by the eye-catching creative team of Marvel mainstay Dan Slott and the ever-excellent Rafael Albuquerque. It's part of DC's planned "Summer of Superman" initiative for 2025 and represents a fairly significant shift in the status quo as a gigantic Kryptonite asteroid starts a new arms race on Earth for weapons that can take down a hero...

"The greater availability of Kryptonite in the DC Universe changes the balance of power in the criminal empires of Metropolis and across the globe: Intergang, under new leadership, is on the rise, with practically all their foot soldiers carrying at least one clip of Kryptonite bullets on them," reads DC's teaser for the new series. "The asteroid left massive Kryptonite deposits to be mined, and it houses unlimited horrors yet to be unpacked. To survive, Superman will need to forge new alliances, new tech and new tactics if he hopes to carry on his quest for truth, justice and a better tomorrow!"

Rafael Albuquerque and Marcelo Maiolo's cover for Superman Unlimited #1. (Image credit: DC)

This is not the only big change to the status quo. The Daily Planet is set to merge with Galaxy Communications, turning the venerable newspaper into a global network that will present new challenges to editor-in-chief Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen and other Planet regulars, including a new IT specialist from Gorilla City: King Solovar's goddaughter, Tee-Nah.

"Superman Unlimited adds to the foundation of DC's Superman comics in the same way Jeph Loeb and Ed McGuinness's Superman/Batman did in the early 2000s," said DC group editor Paul Kaminski in a statement about the new book. "Superman Unlimited will capture the big, fun, high-flying adventures that Superman is known for, while also providing big moments for DC's Superman-related comics with the introduction of a massive new Kryptonite deposit. Imagine a world where Superman is stopping a bank robbery, but every weapon is packed with Kryptonite ammunition and every petty criminal carries a Kryptonite shiv. This is a world of unlimited danger on a level that Superman, and DC's Superman family of characters, has never faced before."

Expanding on the title further, Kaminski went on to describe the new book as "a tale of unlimited Super-Villains that are super-charged by Kryptonite. Green K is everywhere. Superman is going to need to get to work and adapt to survive."

Rafael Albuquerque's cover for the DC All In 2025 FCBD Special Edition #1. (Image credit: DC)

While this is not Dan Slott's first time working with DC – he's previously written licensed titles such as Animaniacs and the odd Batman-related book – it's certainly his biggest project for the publisher to date. Slott is probably best known for a 10-year-run on Amazing Spider-Man, which ended in 2018, and more recently as the co-creator of Spider-Boy.

"He's the first and the greatest superhero of all-time, and I've been waiting my whole life to tell stories about him," Slott said of taking on the Man of Steel. "Not just because of all the amazing powers he has, but because of who he is inside. Rafael Albuquerque and I are going to take him – and you – to places you'll want to escape to every month. Millions of surprising ideas for Superman, Lois, the supporting cast, classic rogues, and all-new friends and foes too. If you've never read a Superman book, a DC book, or any comic book before – or if you've been a Superman fan your entire life – you couldn't ask for a better place to take the leap and go all in than Superman Unlimited #1."

Superman Unlimited #1 is published by DC on May 21. Before that, however, you'll be able to pick up a 10-page prelude by Slott and Albuquerque in the DC All In 2025 FCBD Special Edition #1 on this year's Free Comic Book Day, Saturday, May 3.

