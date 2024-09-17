Spider-Boy and Kidpool meet for the first time in a Christmas one-shot that promises anarchy and Lightsabers

It's a comics match made in some kind of anarchic Heaven... Kidpool, the youthful variant of Merc with a Mouth Deadpool, is set to join forces with pre-teen web-slinger Spider-Boy for a new one-shot set to debut on Christmas Day.

Kidpool & Spider-Boy is written by Christopher Yost and will be drawn by Nathan Stockman and an array of still to be confirmed additional artists. Quite what threat they will be facing remains to be seen, but Marvel has released the following solicitation blurb teasing the new comic.

"HISTORIC FIRST MEETING! Your favorite foul-mouthed adolescent, KIDPOOL, is back in comic book form starring alongside the biggest debut character in recent memory, SPIDER-BOY! Will the Adolescent-Arachnid be able to keep the Murderous Middle-Grader from causing the return of the Comics Code? UNLIKELY! But Bailey is going to try! Don't miss the comic that every kid and kid-at-heart in America is going to sneakily read under their sheets with a flashlight!"

Here's Humberto Ramos's cover...

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Kidpool is the Wade Wilson of Earth 10330, introduced in 2010's Prelude to Deadpool Corps #2 as a young student at the Xavier Orphanage for Troubled Boys. He's fond of wielding stolen Lightsabers...

Spider-Boy, meanwhile, is Bailey Briggs, a child superhero who – in-universe – used to be Peter Parker and Miles Morales' sidekick but who was erased from existence. Now he's been restored to life and is back fighting crime once more. In reality, he was created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos and made his first appearance in 2023's 'Edge of Spider-Verse' arc. He also currently heads up his own solo book by Slott and Paco Medina.

Kidpool & Spider-Boy is published by Marvel Comics on December 25.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Keep track of all the Spider-Man comics, collections, and spin-offs with our regularly-updated tracker.