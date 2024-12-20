DC reveals its full slate of March 2025 comics and covers featuring Batman, Superman, the Justice League, and more

And so here we are, with our final comics solicitations of 2024. Undoubtedly the biggest title in DC's March 2025 solicitations is Batman #158, which marks the return of the killer creative team of writer Jeph Loeb and artists Jim Lee and Scott Williams to Gotham for Hush 2. We can't wait.

Another Dark Knight tale, Absolute Batman, reaches the end of its first story arc this month with Part 6 of 'The Zoo.' We're loving the Absolute Universe so far, and there's a lot still to come. Joining DC's trinity this month is a trio of brand new Absolute comics: Absolute Green Lantern, Absolute Flash, and Absolute Martian Manhunter – and that's absolutely enough use of that word in one sentence.

Elsewhere, DC seem to be kicking back and having some fun. As well as a hilarious cover for World's Finest that sees the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel inexplicably meet Guy Fieri, there's a teenage John Constantine OGN, and a fart-themed Harley Quinn special. Sure, why not? Whatever you're looking forward to reading next year, thanks for checking out Newsarama in 2024 and we'll see you next year.

Upcoming DC March 2025 Comics: Spotlight

BATMAN #158

Written by Jeph Loeb

Art and cover by Jim Lee and Scott Williams

Variant covers by Jim Lee and Scott Williams, J. Scott Campbell, Gabriele Dell’Otto, and Dan Mora

Foil variant cover by Jim Lee and Scott Williams

Courtside card stock variant cover by Tony S. Daniel

1:25 cover by Lee Bermejo

1:50 variant cover by Simone Di Meo

1:100 variant cover by Jim Lee and Scott Williams

1:250 variant cover by Jim Lee

1:608 variant cover by Jim Lee (Signed by Jim Lee)

1:608 variant cover by Jim Lee (Signed by Jeph Loeb)

1:1000 variant cover by Jim Lee (signed by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb)

Connecting gatefold variant cover by Jim Lee and Scott Williams Blank sketch variant cover

DC Showcase variant by Sean Gordon Murphy ($24.99 Foil)

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil) | Connecting gatefold $7.99 | ON SALE 3/26/25

Jeph Loeb! Jim Lee! An all-new epic saga begins here.

Hush returns!

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #6

Written by Scott Snyder

Art and cover by Nick Dragotta

Variant covers by Frank Quitely and Simon Bisley

1:25 variant cover by John Mccrea

1:50 variant cover by Alex Maleev

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | ON SALE 3/12/25

Bruce Wayne, a young man who has built his entire life on leveling up, on becoming a bigger man than both his enemies and the obstacles that stand in his way, will have to break down the Black Mask and his gang of Party Animals.

Will he be able to do this without the help of his unlikely new MI6 ally, Alfred Pennyworth? And how do his childhood friends—Edward Nygma, Waylon Jones, Harvey Dent, and Oswald Cobblepot (among others)—play a crucial role in Batman’s legacy as Gotham’s Vigilante?

Absolute Batman’s first story arc, “The Zoo” concludes with this larger-than-life story, while introducing a few new elements to come in arc 2. You’d have to be Absolutely MAD to miss it!

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #5

Written by Jason Aaron

Art and cover by Rafa Sandoval

Variant covers by Sean Murphy and Jae Lee

1:25 variant cover by Darick Robertson

1:50 variant cover by Sean Murphy

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock) | ON SALE 3/5/25

Kal-El’s life with his parents in the rural Redlands of Krypton is a happy one. But when that entire existence is suddenly threatened, the Els have no choice but to make a stand…and fight for the truth!

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #6

Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Mattia De Iulis and Dustin Nguyen

Cover by Hayden Sherman

Variant covers by Sean Murphy and Joshua “Sway” Swaby

1:25 variant cover by Dustin Nguyen

1:50 variant cover by Sean Murphy

International Women's Day variant by Jenny Frisson

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock) | ON SALE 3/26/25

Diana defied the will of the gods in leaving Hell, and Hades, lord of the underworld, takes that personally…but when he interrogates her, her tales surprise him. Will it change her fate? Kicking off a two-part guest arc from the breakout artist of

The Cull, Mattia De Iulis—and featuring a surprising and delightful backup tale of Li'l Diana by series writer Kelly Thompson and superstar artist Dustin Nguyen!

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #1

Written by Al Ewing

Art and cover by Jahnoy Lindsay

Variant covers by Juliet Nneka and Martin Simmonds

1:25 variant cover by Ryan Benjamin

1:50 variant cover by Helena Masellis

Foil Logo cover

Connecting variant cover by Rafael Albuquerque

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 (Foil) | ON SALE 3/19/25

Without the Corps…without the ring…without the willpower, what’s left is the Absolute Green Lantern!

DC March 2025 Comic Books

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #1

Written by Deniz Camp

Art and cover by Javier Rodríguez

Variant covers by Guillem March and Marcos Martín

1:25 variant cover by David Aja

1:50 variant cover by Daniel Warren Johnson

Foil Logo cover

Connecting variant cover by Rafael Albuquerque

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 (Foil) | ON SALE 3/26/25

Beyond Mars…beyond physical form…beyond Human Understanding…all that's left is the ultimate alien: the Absolute Martian Manhunter!

ABSOLUTE FLASH #1

Written by Jeff Lemire

Art and cover by Nick Robles

Variant covers by Clayton Crain and Dan Panosian

1:25 variant cover by Jeff Lemire

1:50 variant cover by Clayton Crain

Foil logo cover

Connecting variant cover by Rafael Albuquerque

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 (Foil) | ON SALE 3/19/25

Without the mentor…without the family…without the Speed Force, what’s left is the Absolute Scarlet Speedster!

PEACEMAKER PRESENTS: THE VIGILANTE/EAGLY DOUBLE FEATURE! #1

Story Consult by JAMES GUNN

Written by TIM SEELEY and REX OGLE

Art by MITCH GERADS and MATTEO LOLLI

Cover by MITCH GERADS

Variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Variant cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

1:25 variant cover by MATTEO LOLLI

Foil variant cover MITCH GERADS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

Foil Variant $6.99 | 1 of 5

ON SALE 3/26/25

DC Studios’ James Gunn steps in as story consultant for 5 issues of insane $%&!@#$ calamity when two fan-favorite characters share the spotlight (and equal page count!)

The Vigilante story starts when Peacemaker has disappeared! It's up to Adrian Chase, the Vigilante and Peacemaker's Bestest Friend to find him! The crime bosses of Evergreen must pay! BLOOD WILL BE SPILLED! (oh, wait, you say Peacemaker is just on vacation? Oh. uh. Don't tell Adrian.)

Meanwhile, Eagly and his sidekick, Chris Smith (aka Peacemaker), are exhausted! After kicking the #$%@ out of a buncha Nazi lizard dudes, it's time to head to the great outdoors for some fresh air and a much needed vacay. But when their commute is co-opted by a bunch of masked &$#%$@#!, it's up to a certain eagle hero and his pet human to get themselves (and some dumb innocent folks) out of quite the pickle. Will lives be lost? Duh.

An original DC Comics story, inspired by James Gunn’s visionary Peacemaker series on MAX, ya best get ready to rumble!

SECRET SIX #1

Written by NICOLE MAINES

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant covers by BRAD WALKER and LEIRIX

1:25 variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

Foil variant cover by ARIEL OLIVETTI

DC All In foil variant cover by FICO OSSIO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/5/25

In the wake of Absolute Power, the Justice League has returned, the war criminal Amanda Waller is in prison, and things are finally getting back to normal…that is, until Dreamer, Jon Kent, and Jay Nakamura discover that Waller has somehow vanished into thin air from her cell! With seemingly no leads and nothing but questions (and enough trauma to fill a swimming pool), our three heroes are forced to team up with the bad guys—Deadshot, Catman, and Black Alice—to track down Waller, reclaim the infinite trove of secrets in her head, and uncover what the deal is with all these freakin’ chess pieces they keep seeing around…all without letting their own individual secrets tear them apart from the inside. From acclaimed writer and actress Nicole Maines (Supergirl) and superstar artist Stephen Segovia (Spawn), the Secret Six are back in an all-new high-stakes, twist-filled limited series!

SUPERMAN #24

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, GUILLEM MARCH, and RAPHAEL GRASSETTI 1:25 variant cover by FERNANDO PASARÍN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Courtside card stock variant cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/26/25

Big changes at Supercorp mean the ascent of Mercy Graves as the new CEO! Lex’s confidant is now calling the shots and rebelling against her Super-boss…but what does the Man of Steel have to say about all this? Plus, Superwoman and the Justice League devise a plan to put Doomsday under lock and key forever…but it will take a risky arms deal with an alien race to do it!

The road to Superman #25 marches headlong into this penultimate

chapter in the Many Deaths of Doomsday saga!

WONDER WOMAN #19

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and SEBA FIUMARA 1:25 variant cover by RAMÓN PÉREZ

Courtside card stock variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/19/25

The Sovereign took away Wonder Woman’s world, and now she has taken away his. As their war reaches its end, the two icons prepare for battle. Who will emerge victorious? Find out as Diana’s quest for peace comes to a bloody end!

ACTION COMICS #1084

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by INAKI MIRANDA

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant covers by JAE LEE and NICOLA SCOTT

1:25 variant cover by DANI

Courtside card stock variant cover by HOWARD PORTER

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/12/25

Superman is on the verge of discovering who’s been luring reformed villains back to a life of crime, but the question remains—why? When he tries to convince Scorch to help him, they’re ambushed by a mysterious organization that holds the answers he’s searching for. Is Superman ready to face the truth?

DETECTIVE COMICS #1095

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant covers by BRUNO REDONDO and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Courtside card stock variant cover by JOHN GIANG

1:25 variant cover by ASHLEY WOOD

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/19/25

Batman has employed the full force of the Bat-Family to uncover the mystery of the murders that continue across Gotham. But even Batman’s most trusted allies have failed at preventing the deaths of young men at the hands of the bloodthirsty Asema. But who is Asema? As the World’s Greatest Detective unravels the mystery, he realizes he may not want to know the answer.

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #5

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by NATHAN SZERDY, MARK SPEARS, and SALVADOR LARROCA

1:25 variant cover by DAN JURGENS

1:50 variant cover by GAVIN GUIDRY

International Women's Day variant by JENNY FRISSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/26/25

The keys to the mysterious superterrorist organization Inferno begin to be revealed as the Justice League realizes it’s an intergalactic threat led by one of their oldest foes! Time is running out to save the world with the help of…the Legion of Doom?

THE NEW GODS #4

Written by RAM V

Art by EVAN CAGLE

Cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH and CHRIS STEVENS

International Women's Day Variant by JENNY FRISSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/19/25

New Genesis. Apokolips. Earth. Three worlds in the warpath of the deadly interstellar inquisition known as the Nyctari. Three worlds on the verge of annihilation. Three worlds whose only hope of salvation may lie with a young boy imbued with incomprehensible power—a power beyond godlike. But is this boy truly a force for salvation, or the reincarnation of the greatest evil the universe has ever known? And will the forces of these three worlds be able to answer this critical question before it is too late?

JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE ATOM PROJECT #3

Written by JOHN RIDLEY and RYAN PARROTT

Art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

Variant covers by DAVE WILKINS and KEVIN WADA

1:25 variant cover by ARIEL COLÓN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/5/25

On the run and out of allies, Captain Atom is forced to take a desperate step into his own past in search of assistance. At the same time, Ray and Ryan’s latest experiment puts them at odds and could lead to disastrous consequences for all those on board the Watchtower. As the metahuman arms race with the terrorist group known as INFERNO escalates, dissent in the ranks of the Justice League’s Atom Project must be quelled before catastrophe overtakes the planet!

CHALLENGERS OF THE UNKNOWN #4

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Art and cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

Variant cover by PHIL HESTER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/19/25

The Challengers continue to investigate Darkseid anomalies throughout the universe…and…within themselves…? As more Challs members face isolation aboard the Watchtower and evaluation by Mr. Terrific, a closely guarded theory begins to form as to why the Challengers might have been particularly affected by Darkseid’s disappearance…even as they’re kept in the dark while the League speculates. Now Red Ryan must investigate a newly sentient asteroid with the Green Lantern himself—Hal Jordan. But what does it mean when Red can begin to hear the asteroid’s…thoughts? And what happens when he loses control of his own body after being exposed to the asteroid’s…blood?

AQUAMAN #3

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant covers by TULA LOTAY, GAVIN GUIDRY, and SWEENEY BOO

1:25 variant cover by SALVADOR LAROCCA

International Women's Day variant by JENNY FRISSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/12/25

A journey into the heart of darkness has brought Arthur Curry one step closer to finding his kingdom…but is the allure of freedom too much for the uncanny undersea champion to resist? Temptation draws Aquaman to the depths as a new villain joins the fray…and a squad of mer-mercenaries? Lori Lemaris is on the prowl in the latest installment of the Aquaman epic!

ZATANNA #2

Written by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and TERRY DODSON

1:25 variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/19/25

In the aftermath of her encounter with the Lady White, Zatanna is left debilitated by a mysterious cursed sword. In hopes of breaking the curse, Zatanna seeks out the hidden connection between it, her missing crewmate, the Lady White, and herself. However, with her magic compromised and her thoughts haunted by visions of death, how long can she keep herself and those around her safe?

GREEN LANTERN #21