New Amazon rom-com will feature star-studded cast including Charlie Day and Gina Rodriguez

A new rom-com, I Want You Back, is coming to Amazon Prime, featuring an ensemble cast led by Charlie Day, Gina Rodriguez, Jenny Slate, Manny Jacinto, Scott Eastwood, and Clark Backo.

The movie will follow two 30-somethings, Peter (Day) and Emma (Slate) who are dumped by their respective partners and are terrified that they've missed their shot at living happily ever after – especially when they learn that their partners have already moved on. So, they do what any normal, well-adjusted person would do and hatch a desperate plan to put an end to their exes’ new relationships and win them back.

Day, who's also on board as an executive producer, is best known for playing Charlie in the long-running sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, while Slate played Mona-Lisa in Parks and Recreation and voiced Missy in the Netflix animated series Big Mouth. Rodriguez is best known for playing the titular role in Jane the Virgin, while Jacinto's breakout role was in The Good Place. Eastwood's acting credits include movies like Suicide Squad and Pacific Rim: Uprising , while Backo has had small roles on shows like The Handmaid's Tale and Supernatural.

This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger penned the movie's script and Jason Orley will direct – this will be his second time in the director's chair after his 2019 debut, Big Time Adolescence, a coming of age comedy starring Pete Davidson.