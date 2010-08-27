Never mind Brad Pitt - we've got the whole perfect cast for a Red Dead Redemption movie

So, Brad Pitt - famous brother of Sarlacc and one half of celebrity couple Brangelina - issupposedly in the frame to play stubble-faced cowboy John Marstonin a rumoured Red Dead Redemption movie. It's a story that's based entirely on quotes from an anonymous source, so it's probably best not to get too carried away. I did get in touch with Rockstar to see if I could find out anything and was dutifully delivered the "we don't comment on rumour" line. So that's that.

General consensus in the GamesRadar office is that if a Red Dead movie were to be made, Brad Pitt would be a good choice to play main man Marston. But what about the rest of the cast? We combined our collective think power and assembled what we reckon would be a pretty shit-hot line up.

Take a look and tell us what you think. Oh, I guess if you haven't finished the game yet, I should mention that your eyesmight spot some SPOILERS!!!

Abigail Marston - Juliette Lewis

Abraham Reyes - Freddy Rodriguez

Bill Williamson - Joaquin Phoenix

Bonnie Macfarlane - Jessica Biel

Dutch van der Linde - Daniel Day Lewis

Edgar Ross - John Malkovich

Irish - Mel Gibson

Jack Marston - Aaron Johnston

Landon Ricketts - Sam Elliot

Nigel West Dickens - Gene Hackman

Seth Briars - Steve Buscemi

And to really make it a perfect movie tie-in, we'd obviously need seasoned professional Uwe Boll on board to handle director duties...

