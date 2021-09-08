Netflix releases trailer for new thriller The Guilty starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ethan Hawke

Netflix has released the first trailer for The Guilty, a new crime thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator.

Taking place over the course of one morning in a 911 dispatch call center, demoted LAPD officer Joe (Gyllenhaal) receives an emergency call from a mother who's been abducted. However, things are not all as they seem.

The trailer doesn't give much away – tense and claustrophobic, we see Joe at his desk. He takes a call and asks for the address of the caller's emergency. "I just wanna talk to you," the voice at the end of the phone says. It turns out that the woman is pretending to talk to her child – she's been abducted and her kidnapper doesn't know she's on the phone to 911. That is, until she slips up, and the line goes dead. Joe then takes it upon himself to save her – but the truth is more complicated than it first appears.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, who previously helmed movies including Training Day and The Magnificent Seven , the movie also stars Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard. Gyllenhaal is also on board as a producer and the movie is a remake of the 2018 Danish thriller of the same name.