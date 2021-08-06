Netflix releases new Stranger Things season 4 teaser and confirms series not returning until 2022

Netflix has released the first proper look at Stranger Things season 4 – and has confirmed a 2022 release window for a return to Hawkins and the Upside Down.

The first 20 seconds of the new Stranger Things teaser recounts the story so far, Ghostbusters costumes and all. The final third, though, will be of most interest: Eleven is seen with a new look and held back by shadowy government agents in one moment. In another, Hopper – yes! – looks to have broken out of Russian captivity in some way or another and is bringing the heat with a flamethrower.

The rest is frustratingly cryptic and feels designed to be picked apart endlessly over the coming days. The show is still currently filming so we can’t expect too much at this early stage, so we’ll have to make do with these slivers and scraps.

Hawkins’ high school makes an appearance, hinting at more school shenanigans, while the gang is playing a Dungeon and Dragons-style game in another. No clues yet as to what year this is all set – but things still look suitably ‘80s.

We could even be nearing the show’s endgame. Recently, producer (and Free Guy director) Shawn Levy told Collider: "The brothers [creators/showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer] have the end in sight... No one's making it up as we go along and there is an endgame, if you will."

Two of Stranger Things’ prior seasons arrived in July, so perhaps the end is in sight and mid-2022 might be one of the show’s final stops. Watch this space.

