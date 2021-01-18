Netflix picks up new Gal Gadot-led spy thriller Heart of Stone

The international (wonder) woman of mystery is coming to Netflix – the streamer has picked up Gal Gadot’s new spy thriller, Heart of Stone, Variety reports.

Heart of Stone is set to be the first instalment in a franchise described as aiming to put a female spin on iconic movies like Mission: Impossible and James Bond. Tom Harper is helming the project – he recently directed the adventure movie The Aeronauts, starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones, and the Jessie Buckley-led musical drama Wild Rose.

Meanwhile, the movie’s script has been penned by Greg Rucka, who wrote the screenplay for Netflix’s The Old Guard based on his comics series of the same name, and Allison Schroeder, who was nominated for an Oscar for her work on the Hidden Figures script. Production has yet to start on the movie and no plot details have been revealed.

This is the second movie that studio Skydance has sold to a streamer recently – The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt, sold to Amazon for a reported $200 million earlier in January. Set during a futuristic conflict that finds humanity losing the fight against an alien invasion, the movie sees scientists develop a way to draft soldiers from the past to join them in their fight.

Meanwhile, we can next see Gadot in action-comedy Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson, which is due to drop on Netflix sometime in 2021 as part of the streamer’s mega-slate of new releases . The movie follows the hunt for the world’s most wanted art thief, although it’s still unclear who’s playing who.