Netflix is introducing a feature to stop password sharing between multiple households

‘Borrowing’ someone’s Netflix details might be a thing of the past. Netflix is reportedly cracking down on password sharing between multiple households.

Some Netflix users trying to log in or use the streaming service have been met with a message that reads: "Start your own Netflix for free today. If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need to your own account to keep watching."

Then, users are given the option to have a verification code sent to the account holder’s email address or mobile phone – just in case the original user has received the message in error and wants to log in.

It’s a move that has only been introduced in the past week but, for the time being, it appears to be a limited rollout – affecting hundreds rather than hundreds of thousands – and only affects some devices, such as Smart TVs.

Netflix has confirmed the changes in a statement. The streamer said (via The Guardian), "This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so."

But that’s not the end for those of you who need to reclaim your Netflix passwords from loved ones. Some users are reportedly being given the option to hold off on verification and continue streaming as normal for the time being. It’s not yet known whether stricter measures will be introduced or if a general rollout is planned. Still, it might be time to get your own account – just in case.

