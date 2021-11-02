Netflix is adding games to its mobile app on Wednesday, but only on Android for now

The iOS version is "on the way"

Netflix games
Netflix games are coming to Android mobile devices tomorrow, Wednesday, November 3.

The streaming giant's foray into games will be introduced as a new dedicated tab on the Netflix mobile app's home page, right next to 'Movies' and 'TV'. All grown-up Netflix subscribers - and yes, that includes everyone piggybacking on one account - will be able to download an update to the app and access five games: Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up.

The rollout will kick off on Android devices only, but Netflix says the iOS update is "on the way." Naturally, as the company's games initiative is still very early in development, the catalog is limited to a few party games and a duo of Stranger Things mobile adaptations, but it sounds like we'll eventually see bigger, deeper games come to the app in the future.

"Just like our series, films, and specials, we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you’re a beginner or a lifelong gamer," says Mike Verdu, Netflix's VP of game development. "And we’re just getting started. We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead."

Netflix claims its games won't include ads and won't require additional fees or in-app purchases to play. While some of the games will be available for offline play, others will require an internet connection.

In September, Netflix bought Oxenfree developer Night School Studio to make exclusive games for the streaming service, and it sounds like that won't be the first of its acquisitions.

