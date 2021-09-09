Naughty Dog developer seems to tease studio's involvement in today's PlayStation Showcase

A Naughty Dog developer appears to be teasing something related to this evening's PlayStation showcase.

Early this morning, senior editor Samuel Prince quote-tweeted last week's announcement from Sony. While Prince's tweet features nothing but the eyes emoji, that's pretty much universal code for 'something I have worked on will feature in this event, please watch it'. Prince's LinkedIn profile states that he's previously worked on "long-form marketing materials" for previous State of Play broadcasts, and currently works with Naughty Dog's marketing department while being "responsible for editing [...] trailers."

👀 https://t.co/Sh32OMX3osSeptember 9, 2021 See more

There's no word on what might Naughty Dog might be showing off at tonight's showcase from either Prince or the studio itself, but there's plenty of room to speculate. Top of the list is arguably either The Last of Us 2 multiplayer (Naughty Dog recently confirmed it was working on its " first standalone multiplayer game " ) or The Last of Us PS5 remake , which was reportedly in the works as of April 2021. Fans of the sequel's story aren't likely to see more, however, as that same report suggested Naughty Dog shelved its plans for The Last of Us 2 DLC .

There is, of course, no guarantee that the studio's newest franchise will be making an appearance. Earlier this year, Days Gone studio Sony Bend was said to have been working on a new Uncharted game , but it's not clear whether that project survived. More recently, an Uncharted Collection PC leak suggested that all five games in the series could be coming together on a new platform.