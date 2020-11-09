Natacha Bustos takes over Miles Morales: Spider-Man #22

Artist Natacha Bustos has replaced Carmen Carnero as artist for the upcoming Miles Morales: Spider-Man #22. This issue is the beginning of a new arc, following the current 'Ultimatum' story-arc which Carnero drew a portion of.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The Battle with Ultimatum is over, but Miles and his family will bear the scars for the rest of their lives," reads Marvel's solicitation for the issue. "A day with Starling may raise Miles' spirits, but there's always another shoe dropping."

Marvel has not given a reason for Carnero's departure, however she states in her Twitter bio she will be drawing the following issue, Miles Morales: Spider-Man #23. Carnero took over as series artist of Miles Morales: Spider-Man with #17, and has drawn the subsequent two issues. She rotated off the book for #20 and #21, being enlisted to draw Hellions #5 and #6. She was at one time announced to draw a new X-Men series titled X-Corp, but that series has been shelved.

Bustos is best known for her run on Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur, and recently has done a variety of short-term projects such as short stories for anthologies and Runaways #32.

(Image credit: Taurin Clarke (Marvel Comics))

Both Bustos and Carnero are part of Marvel's just-announced Stormbreakers artist line-up, spotlighting the company's 'next generation' of exclusive artists.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man 22 goes on sale January 6. The primary cover is drawn by Taurin Clarke, with a 'Marvel vs. Alien' variant cover by Valerio Schiti.

