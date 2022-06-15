Harry Styles is torn between two partners in first My Policeman teaser

Amazon Studios has unveiled the first teaser for upcoming drama My Policeman, which sees Harry Styles play a closeted police officer who's torn between his wife and his lover.

Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, the film is set to feature two timelines. Predominantly, it'll be set in 1950s Brighton, where Tom Burgess (Styles) meets school teacher Marion (Emma Corrin). But their marriage proves complicated due to Tom's mutual affections for museum curator Patrick (David Dawson). In the 1990s, the trio are played by Linus Roache, Gina McKee, and Rupert Everett – though that part of the storyline doesn't feature in the new 60-second clip, which you can watch above.

"So how does it make you feel?" Patrick asks Tom, as the pair stare at a painting in a gallery. "I can sense the waves," Tom replies. "You know how strong they are. Like swimming in rough surf."

"You feel they could crush you?" Patrick quizzes him further, as montaged footage seems him striking up a romance with Marion, before they tie the knot, while he also spends time with the former, too. "Or take you under, you just have to let it take a hold of you."

It's sure to be an emotional affair, and marks Styles' first leading role too, following his small parts in movies such as Dunkirk and Eternals. Described as "a powerful story of love, friendship, lust, forgiveness, regret, and living as your true self", My Policeman is directed by Michael Grandage. Oscar-winning Philadelphia writer Ron Nyswaner penned the screenplay. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schecter and Robbie Rogers, who have worked together previously on numerous titles across the Arrowverse and on The CW in general, produced the picture.

My Policeman will be released in theaters on October 21, before landing on Prime Video on November 4. While we wait, check out what other exciting upcoming movies this year has in store for us.