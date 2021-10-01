"Multiple" Silent Hill games could be revealed next year

New Silent Hill games will be revealed next year, according to a new report.

As reported by VGC, Konami is overhauling its approach to premium game development. Part of these plans involve outsourcing the development of multiple new Silent Hill games, which the outlet claims will be revealed at some point next year.

According to VGC, multiple Silent Hill games are currently in development at external studios, partnering with Konami. That would be a significant change for the Japanese developer/publisher, which has typically shied away from collaborating with external development studios on projects.

Rumors have been swirling for a long time around the future of Silent Hill series, but this could be our best indication yet as to what Konami intends to do with the iconic horror franchise. Earlier this year, another report by VGC claimed that a new Silent Hill game was in development at a "prominent" developer based in Japan. The developer is yet to be revealed, but VGC reiterated that information, claiming that the project is one of the existing Silent Hill games that will be revealed at some point next year.

Elsewhere in the new report, it's alleged that a Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake is in active development at an external studio. This is listed as yet another example of Konami's changing attitude to both premium game development and outsourcing development to external studios, with a Castlevania revival also said to be in active development.

Read on for more on why we think the horrors of Silent Hill are the perfect match for 2021.