Mortal Kombat 11 director teases Pennywise, but he might just be trolling

Mortal Kombat 11 director Ed Boon took to Twitter on Wednesday to troll fans about a potential Pennywise DLC reveal. The post includes a picture with Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise next to Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, who appears to be giving the amorphous clown directions. And according to the caption, those directions point directly to Mortal Kombat, but the accompanying hashtag makes it clear that we can't get too excited just yet.

“Just walk down this road, take a right at Mortal Kombat and ask for an application. I’m sure they’ll take you”#PennywiseNotConfirmedJustHavingFunpic.twitter.com/ZJRI2bpCMfNovember 6, 2019

As you can see, the hashtag reads "Pennywise not confirmed just having fun," pouring buckets of cold water on a crossover that would be a surefire win with fans. Still, Boon doesn't rule out bringing Pennywise to Mortal Kombat 11, and he's even expressed interest in doing so in the past - when a fan asked about a potential crossover on Twitter , Boon responded with a link to Stevie Wonder's 'I Wish.'

Unfortunately, if there's any chance Pennywise the Dancing Clown could still come to Mortal Kombat 11, it won't be for quite some time. NetherRealm Studios and WB Games confirmed the entire roster of DLC characters coming to Mortal Kombat 11's first Kombat Pack , and it stretches into 2020 with no mention of Pennywise. Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, and Terminator have all since been added, and we're still waiting on Sindel, Joker, and Spawn.

At best, we'll see Pennywise join the roster in the second Kombat Pack, and at worst Boon is just exercising his trolling skills. And somewhere in-between, maybe we can at least get a Pennywise skin for Baraka.