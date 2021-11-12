More Red Dead Redemption games are planned, Take-Two CEO confirms

More Red Dead Redemption games are coming just as surely as James Bond will return in future films, according to a new interview with the boss of Rockstar's parent company.

In a new interview for the Jefferies Virtual Global Interactive Entertainment Conference (as spotted by VGC ), Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick fielded a question about whether the company's big franchises such as GTA and NBA 2K can continue long into the future, and his response left little room for doubt: while Zelnick made sure to note that "nothing's permanent," he counts Red Dead Redemption as a franchise that will yield new games for many years to come.

"If it's really, really great, it will keep going," Zelnick said. "I don't know if you saw it, I just saw the new Bond film, that was great. You would like every franchise to be James Bond. There are precious few entertainment franchises of any sort that fall into that category, but they do exist. And I think GTA is one of them, I think Red Dead is one of them, NBA is obviously one of them because the game will continue to exist.

Though Zelnick intends for Red Dead Redemption to go on into the foreseeable future, that doesn't mean you should expect new entries in the series to start rolling out regularly.

"It also requires you to be thoughtful and willing to rest the titles, so you have a sense of, 'wow, this is a rare event,'" Zelnick added. "I've always said that annualizing non-sports titles runs the risk of burning out the intellectual property, even if it's good. So we take the time to make something we think is incredibly phenomenal, and we also rest titles intentionally so that there's pent-up demand for that title, so it's a special event."

Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats | Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Animals | Best Red Dead Redemption 2 weapons | Red Dead Redemption 2 animal locations | Red Dead Redemption 2 tips | Make money fast in Red Dead Redemption 2 | Red Dead Redemption 2 Bandit Challenges guide| How to get Red Dead Redemption 2 perfect pelts | Best Red Dead Redemption 2 settings | Red Dead Redemption 2 100% completion