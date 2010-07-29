Moon Director Passed On Judge Dredd Movie

Duncan Jones admits that he was seriously tempted

Moon director Duncan Jones seriously considered directing the Judge Dredd movie that is currently in preproduction, according to an interview on Latino Review .

“I would have loved to do the Judge Dredd movie that is underway,” he says. “I was, in fact, sent the script to look at. It’s a great script, and I hope I will not rue the decision of passing on it. Thing was, I had such a strong idea of what I wanted to do with a Dredd movie, I could not bring myself to take it on and not do it my way! And it’s not like I could do it as a sequel either; my Dredd would have been really weird, and dark and funny, but not your traditional introduction to a hero character. I don’t even know if I could have made my version of the film pitch-able. It was maybe too off the wall.”

Instead, the director’s job has gone to Pete ( Vantage Point , Omagh ) Travis, while the script has been written by Alex ( Sunshine , The Beach , 28 Days Later ) Garland. The film is due to shoot Johannesburg next year. You can read more about it here and here .

Meanwhile, Jones has this to say about his next movie, the Jake Gyllenhaal-starring SF thriller Source Code : “I think it is safe to say that the film will be out early next year. My edit is complete, and we are working hard on visual effects, choosing a composer and trying the film out on a few people just to see how it goes over.”