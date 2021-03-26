Monster Hunter Rise Wisplanterns and Boatshells - how to complete the Cultural Exchange request

Knowing where to find Monster Hunter Rise Wisplanterns and Boatshells for the Cultural Exchange request will unlock an extra submarine at the Argosy trader, letting you quickly double your passive item generation. This is incredibly useful for crafting, but there's just one problem: the Wisplanterns and Boatshells that this request asks you to deliver aren't exactly labeled for you, so it can be puzzling. Fortunately, you can finish this request very easily, and all you need are two-star village quests.

Where to find Wisplanterns and Boatshells in Monster Hunter Rise

Mosey on over to Hinoa the Quest Maiden and check out the one-star village quest "Roly-poly Lanterns" and the two-star quest "Plump and Juicy." These are short delivery quests that call for Firelanterns and Raftshells, respectively. However, we're actually after the rare versions of these items, which are – you guessed it – Wisplanterns and Boatshells. The gathering spots that give Firelanterns have a chance to drop Wisplanterns, and the same goes for Raftshells and Boatshells.

We don't actually need to take on these village quests to collect these items. In fact, it's easier to load up an expedition tour and gather them freely, that way there's no risk of auto-completing the quest before we get enough Wisplanterns or Boatshells.

We can get Wisplanterns from red berry plants in the Shrine Ruins, and Boatshells come from oysters in the Frost Islands. The locations of these gathering nodes are helpfully marked on the map during their respective delivery quests, and we can use that as a reference while gathering on an expedition tour since the spawn points are the same.

Here's where to find Wisplanterns in the Shrine Ruins, and how they look in the wild:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Capcom) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Capcom)

And here's where to get Boatshells in the Frost Islands, and how their gathering spots look:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Capcom) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Capcom)

Once you know where to go, it only takes a few minutes of gathering to complete the Cultural Exchange request. After that, all you need to do is talk to the Argosy trader back in the village to unlock your new submarine. Pack a buddy in there and get farming.