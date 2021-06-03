Money Heist showrunner teases "total destruction" in Netflix series' final season

Money Heist showrunner Álex Pina has hinted at what viewers can expect from season 5, telling EW : "This season is one of total destruction."

Money Heist season 5 finished filming last month, and the final installment of the heist crime drama is set to release on Netflix in two parts – volume 1 arrives on the streamer on September 3, with volume 2 following three months later on December 3. According to Pina, this is the right place to end things. "We've exhausted some of the characters' emotional arcs and their arcs of transformation," he said. "It's always better to leave sooner rather than later."

Money Heist (AKA La casa de papel) traces two long-prepared heists, one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain. The ensemble cast includes Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, and Pedro Alonso. Season 5 is set to pick up straight after the explosive events of the season 4 finale, which saw the gang stuck inside the Bank of Spain as the army arrived on the scene, too. Things aren't looking good for Lisbon, Sierra, and co., let's put it that way. The series became the most-watched non-English language series on Netflix within four months of being added to the platform in early 2018.

It's not all over for Money Heist fans just yet, though. In November last year, Netflix announced that it would be creating a Korean adaptation of the show. Pina has another Netflix show currently underway, too – Sky Rojo, which premiered in March, follows three sex workers on the run from their pimp and his henchmen. Season 2 is set to hit the streamer next month.

But what about a Money Heist spin-off? "You could make a spin-off about any of [the characters] because I think what's great about Money Heist is that it has characters who have many layers and many stories," Pina told EW. "But we would have to create a new universe. So the answer is yes, but it depends."