Mob Psycho 100 season 3 gets its first trailer

Mob Psycho 100 season 3 has been surprise-revealed with a new trailer continuing Shigeo Kageyama's emotional and action-packed story.

Mob Psycho 100 follows the chronicles of a seemingly nondescript eighth-grader nicknamed Mob, who secretly possesses powerful psychic abilities. Mob just wants to live a normal life, but the scam artist psychic he's working for is taking advantage of his powers as other supernatural threats emerge. Furthermore, if he doesn't keep his emotions in check, his very real psychic prowess can turn dangerous for himself and the people around him. It's a lot of weight for the shoulders of a middle-schooler, but season 2 came to a satisfying conclusion - it's anyone's guess where season 3 will take things from there.

The anime series, adapted from the manga created by manga artist One, made its debut in 2016, with a second season expanding the saga in 2019. Warner Bros. Japan hasn't revealed a Mob Psycho 100 season 3 release date, but the studio says new episodes are already in production and "coming soon," which means we're most likely to see the premiere in 2022.

As we mentioned, Mob Psycho 100 season 2 ended rather conclusively, and it sounds like it was originally supposed to include the series' finale. Over on Twitter, One seemingly credited fans of the series for the announcement of a third, and presumably final, season. "Thanks to you, the production of the third period of Anime Mob Psycho 100 has been announced," One wrote. "Thank you very much. I'm looking forward to it!"

