MLB The Show 21 tech test is live on Xbox platforms

MLB The Show 21 Tech Test is now live for preview on Xbox, marking the first time a PlayStation-developed games has launched on an Xbox console.

Yesterday on February 23, a user on the Xbox Series X subreddit noted that the MLB The Show 21 Tech Test was finally live on both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, allowing users to get a taste of the action before the game launches. However, note that this is a closed beta for MLB The Show 21, and as signups wrapped up last week on February 15, there's unfortunately no way to get access if you didn't already sign up.

This is a unique, and pretty exciting situation. As mentioned, this is the first time that a Sony-developed game has launched on an Xbox platform. The MLB The Show franchise is developed by Sony San Diego, and as Sony revealed last month in January, the franchise would be coming to Xbox consoles for the first time ever, making it the first Sony-branded game on Xbox consoles.

MLB The Show 21 launches for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on April 20. If you pre-order the upgraded Jackie Robinson edition however, you'll gain access to the forthcoming game four days earlier on April 16, and as Sony previously announced, every sale of the upgraded edition will send $1 to the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

This is a special program that gives scholars a "four-year scholarships and extensive support services, including career guidance and internship placement." Additionally, the Jackie Robinson Foundation helps people with mentorship opportunities from Sony San Diego, as well as offering internship opportunities with the studio.

