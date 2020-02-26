Minecraft Netherite tools: All the items and weapons you can craft with Netherite

Minecraft Netherite tools are – believe it or not – stronger than Diamond. For the first time in over 10 years, something stronger than Diamond has been introduced to Minecraft, which makes it the loftiest of goals for every player. Acquiring a full set of Minecraft Netherite armor and Netherite tools would strike fear into everything you come up against, whether it's a Creeper, Wither, or rogue PvP player online. Here's everything you need to know about how to get Minecraft Netherite tools.

If you don't know how to get Netherite in the first place, follow our complete guide on Minecraft Netherite for beginners!

(Image credit: Mojang)

So you've managed to get yourself some Netherite in Minecraft. Question is, how do you turn those Netherite ingots into useable tools?

Firstly, you need to ensure you have the Netherite tool you desire, but in Diamond form. Want a Netherite Sword? Make a Diamond Sword first. Simple.

To upgrade it to Netherite, simply put the Diamond tool and one Netherite ingot into a crafting grid. This will turn your Diamond tool into a Netherite one, which comes with faster digging/mining speed, considerably higher durability, and one extra damage point.

This is the first time Minecraft has introduced an upgrade system rather than having to craft an entirely new item. It's important to note that any enchantments won't carry over to the Netherite tool, however it will repair any durability losses you have. Got a Diamond Pickaxe just a few blocks away from breaking? Upgrade it to Netherite and it'll repair it completely.

Other Netherite uses

Alongside tools and armor, Netherite can also be used for two other things. The first is to power beacons. Simply insert a Netherite ingot in the same way you would any other power source and it will work. The issue here is that since Netherite ingots are such a pain to obtain, this isn't an effective use when you can use a stack of Iron ingots instead.

Of course, you can also combine nine Netherite ingots together to make a Netherite block. This is solely a decorative item to show off the fact you have more Netherite than you need, to flex your wealth on any visitors you may have.