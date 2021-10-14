Minecraft Mob Vote 2021 - how to vote for Allay, Copper Golem, or Glare

The Minecraft Mob Vote 2021 is set to change the game forever, by adding a completely new mob into the building and adventure sandbox. When the vote goes live you'll have Allay, Copper Golem, and Glare all vying for your attention, because at the end of the day only one of them will receive the honor of officially joining the Minecraft ranks. If you're looking for an explanation of what these three new mobs do, or how to make your choice count in the poll, then we've got all the information on the Minecraft Mob Vote 2021.

When is the Minecraft Mob Vote 2021

(Image credit: Mojang)

The Minecraft Mob Vote 2021 will be taking place during Minecraft Live, an online event which starts on Saturday October 16 at 9am PDT / 12noon EDT / 5pm BST and will be broadcast from the official Minecraft Live site along with other streaming sources. The actual vote itself will be run via the official Minecraft Twitter account, so keep an eye on that during proceedings so you can show support for your favorite mob.

Who can you choose from in the Minecraft Mob Vote 2021

(Image credit: Mojang)

The Minecraft Mob Vote 2021 will present three new mobs for consideration – Allay, Copper Gollum, and Glare – each of which has its own unique abilities. They all have strong skills going for them, but only one can be added to the game, so think carefully before you choose who to give your vote to.

Minecraft Mob Vote 2021 - Allay

(Image credit: Mojang)

The Minecraft Mob Allay is a collector, so if you give it an item it will go away and collect matching ones for you. It is also a fan of music, so if there's a note block in the area then that's where Allay will drop the items it has gathered up.

Minecraft Mob Vote 2021 - Copper Gollem

(Image credit: Mojang)

The Minecraft Mob Copper Gollem is one you can build yourself, though once created it needs to keep moving to avoid oxidizing and turning into a statue. The Copper Gollem loves to randomly press copper buttons it encounters, so those would be added to the game too if this mob wins.

Minecraft Mob Vote 2021 - Glare

(Image credit: Mojang)

The Minecraft Mob Glare is a handy companion to have when exploring, as it tells you when you are in an area that is dark enough for monsters to spawn. The Glare will fly ahead of you into dark areas, and if you see it getting grumpy then you'll know that monsters could be appearing soon.

Make sure you tune in to Minecraft Live on Saturday October 16, to take part in the Minecraft Mob Vote 2021.

