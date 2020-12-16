Minecraft and Doom are Spotify’s most popular game soundtracks for 2020

A new report reveals that the most popular game soundtrack on Spotify for 2020 include Doom, Minecraft, and Death Stranding.

The new report comes from CNN today, and reveals a slate of new Spotify statistics for 2020. Chiefly, the three most popular game soundtracks over the last 12 months belong to Mojang's Minecraft, id Software's Doom, and Kojima Productions's Death Stranding. The report from CNN doesn't elaborate on which version of Doom was responsible for the most streams on Spotify: it could well be 2016's reboot, or 2020's Eternal.

I wouldn't say there's any huge surprises among the top three on Spotify. Minecraft is by far one of the most popular games on the face of the planet, and one of Doom's strengths is undoubtedly its excellent soundtrack from composer Mick Gordon. Seeing Death Stranding in the top three game soundtracks on Spotify also isn't a huge surprise, given that Kojima Productions went to the lengths of recruiting the likes of CHVRCHES, Bring Me the Horizon, and more for original songs.

K/DA is another big winner on Spotify for 2020. Riot Games' superstar group, formed of four characters from League of Legends, increased their streams on Spotify by 109% in 2020 compared to 2019. Rounding out the figures is a more general statistic: Spotify streams from games consoles were up 55% in 2020 compared to 2019.

Elsewhere in the CNN report, there's a bunch of other eye-raising statistics. Chiefly, Travis Scott's streams through Spotify increased by a massive 207% year-on-year between April 26 and April 30, right after the superstar rapper was featured in a gigantic concert in Fortnite.

Scott's been incredibly busy with none other than Sony since the Fortnite concert kicked into gear earlier this year. After designing a range of PlayStation-related apparel, a report last month indicated that Scott could be involved in designing a PS5 game.

