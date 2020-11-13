Travis Scott has a flashy new PlayStation-themed apparel line out now

PlayStation and Travis Scott are collaborating on a brand new apparel line, including shoes, t-shirts, posters, and more.

The entire merchandise line is now available for order through Travis Scott's website. Included among the range is a line of t-shirts for $48, a bunch of hoodies for $98, two beanies for $48, and even a skateboard deck for $65.

There's also a giveaway to take part in. The Nike Dunk Low X Cactus Jack shoes aren't available for purchase, but you can enter your email, phone details, address, and shoe size to be in with a chance of winning a pair for free. I'll admit, those are some really nice shoes.

This is actually just the latest partnership between PlayStation and the superstar rapper. Earlier this year, Scott could be seen using a PS5 on his Instragam account, and PlayStation has also released an advert for their next-gen console which was narrated by Scott. Scott and PlayStation did announce the beginning of a "strategic creative partnership" last month, so perhaps this new merch line is just a part of that.

PS5 launched just earlier this week in North America and several other regions around the world. Stock was incredibly scarce at launch, as you can probably imagine, but you can check out our guide detailing where to buy a PS5 for the latest details of retailers with stock.

For a look at all the games accompanying Sony's next-gen console on day one, you can head over to our PS5 launch games guide for more.