Miles Morales, White Tiger, Nova, and more take the spotlight in Marvel's Voices: Comunidades

Marvel's Voices: Comunidades returns for a new round of stories spotlighting Hispanic and Latin creators and characters this September, as the latest in the Marvel's Voices series of anthology titles which focus on specific marginalized populations.

Marvel's Voices: Comunidades 2022 will feature a variety of short stories from creators including Fabian Nicieza, Alex Segura, Edgar Delgado, Zoraida Cordova, Paco Medina, Rogê Antônio, Yasmín Flores Montañez, and more yet to be named.

Along with some of the creators involved in the one-shot, Marvel has revealed the content of several of the stories and the specific creators working on them.

First, long time Marvel writer Fabian Nicieza will be joined by artist Paco Medina for a story about founding member of the Champions Sam Alexander, as the young Nova returns to space for a new adventure.

Then, Miles Morales takes center stage in a "spine-tingling" story from writer Edgar Delgado, with an artist yet to be named.

Next up, classic Puerto Rican hero White Tiger, co-created by the late-great George Perez, stars in a story from writer Alex Segura and artist Rogê Antônio which will "blaze a new trail" for White Tiger while also promising the introduction of a brand new character.

The last of the stories announced for the anthology so far features none other than fan-favorite mutant Shark Girl, as she teams up with Namor the Sub-Mariner in a tale from writer Zoraida Cordova artist Yasmín Flores Montañez.

Interestingly enough, though Namor's human ancestry is usually depicted as American by way of his father Leonard MacKenzie, Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta is rumored to be playing Namor in the upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with a possible twist to his usual Atlantean origins based on indigenous Central American mythology. Huerta is confirmed to be part of the film, though his role has yet to be named by the studio.

Marvel's Voices: Comunidad 2022 goes on sale September 28, featuring a main cover by Lucas Wernick. Stay tuned for Marvel's full September 2022 solicitations, coming soon to Newsarama.

Lucas Wernick's cover for Marvel's Voices: Comunidad 2022 prominently features new MCU heroine America Chavez, who has a long comic book history all her own.