Miles Morales: Spider-Man game artists provide comic book variant covers in November

Marvel Comics has revealed a quartet of variant covers for November Spider-Man titles that will pay homage to the November releasing Miles Morales: Spider-Man PS4 and PS5 game.

The four revealed covers – with one more unrevealed cover to be announced – showcase moments from the video game, with art created by artists who worked on the game itself.

"Just as Marvel's Spider-Man was a love letter to Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter-ego, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales celebrates every aspect of this break-out hero of a new generation," states Marvel Games VP & head of creative Bill Rosemann in the announcement of the covers.

"Continuing that tradition of authenticity, the teams at Insomniac Games, PlayStation, and Marvel Games have united to spotlight the amazing behind-the-scenes artists who are bringing this action-packed game to life," Rosemann continues. "What's especially meaningful about this series of variant covers is that, if viewed in a particular order, they showcase our collective commitment to storytelling."

Here's the variants revealed so far:

Amazing Spider-Man #53.LR variant by Insomniac Games art director Jason Hickey

Amazing Spider-Man #53 variant by Marvel Games creative director Tim Tsang

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #21 variant by Insomniac Games senior concept artist Nicholas Schumaker

Amazing Spider-Man #54 variant by Insomniac Games art director Gavin Goulden

Additionally, one more cover will be revealed – though the secrecy around the unrevealed cover could imply that it spoils an unknown plot point from the Miles Morales: Spider-Man video game, as the other covers key into specific moments from the game's story.

